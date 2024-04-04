"He hasn't batted well thus far" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill heading into Gujarat Titans' IPL 2024 clash vs Punjab Kings

Aakash Chopra has noted that Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill hasn't been at the top of his game with the bat heading into their IPL 2024 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The two sides will square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4. The Titans, who have won two of their three games, are placed fifth in the points table and will climb into the top three if they beat PBKS.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Gill as the first Gujarat Titans player in focus in Thursday's game.

"We cannot move away from Shubman Gill and shouldn't either because it is the Ahmedabad ground. The love he has for the Ahmedabad pitch, I don't think he would have as much love for rajma chawal or butter chicken even though he comes from Punjab. However, he hasn't batted well thus far," he reasoned (1:30).

The former India opener noted that last season's Orange Cap winner hasn't converted his starts into substantial efforts.

"Every time it has seemed like he is batting well, whether it was against Chennai in Chennai, or against Mumbai and Hyderabad, but the big knock is still missing. So Shubman Gill will be my first player in focus. He is captaining well, rotating his bowlers nicely, and is trying to figure out the designated roles, like who should bowl at the death," Chopra observed.

Gill has aggregated 75 runs, with a top score of 36, in three innings at a strike rate of 136.36. He is the franchise's third-highest run-scorer behind Sai Sudharsan (127) and David Miller (77).

"He is a game-changer" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has taken three wickets in as many games. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Rashid Khan as the second Gujarat Titans player to watch out for.

"Rashid Khan is an incredible bowler. He is a game-changer. He doesn't concede runs. He converts the 20-over game into a 16-over one many times. I see (Jonny) Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, and Sam Curran in the opposing team. When I see these three overseas batters, I feel the focus will once again be on Rashid Khan," he said (5:35).

While observing that Noor Ahmad could be an option if he is part of the XI, the cricketer-turned-commentator named Mohit Sharma as the third GT player he is eager to watch.

"Let's focus on Mohit Sharma. He is the player who takes a lot of wickets whenever he comes to this ground. He used to be this team's net bowler. He played for India in the 2015 World Cup. He asked Ashish Nehra not to release him as he won't enjoy playing in any other team even if he gets more money in the auction. Loyalty is royalty," Chopra stated.

Chopra is unsure whether David Miller will be available for the Gujarat Titans as he got injured in the last game. He noted the franchise might have to choose between Kane Williamson and Matthew Wade if the South African batter is ruled out of the game.

