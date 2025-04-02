“He has been a big shock” - Indian legend’s huge statement on Rishabh Pant after LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh believes Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant's poor form in the ongoing IPL 2025 season must be a shock to the team. Having been acquired by LSG for a record ₹27 crores, the expectations were massive from Pant, both as a batter and captain.

However, the 27-year-old has struggled mightily with the willow, scoring only 17 runs in three innings at a dismal average of 5.66 and a strike rate of 65.38. Pant's poor performances have hurt LSG's prospects in the first three outings, as the side fell to 1-2 after their recent loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) last night (April 1).

Talking about Pant's lack of form on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said (Via Hindustan Times):

"Rishabh Pant wasn't able to do much. His bat has been quiet. They will have to do something about him getting out early. He has been a big shock for the team."

Harbhajan Singh was disappointed with LSG's batting display in their latest defeat to PBKS. The side scored only 171/7 in 20 overs on a seemingly flat batting surface.

"LSG got stuck. After losing the toss, they didn't score much runs and disappointed themselves. Nicholas Pooran played brilliant but he was trapped by Yuzvendra Chahal. So when Pooran got out, LSG's back was pretty much broken," he said.

Harbhajan added:

"Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad provided some fireworks towards the end got them to a total, which was worth fighting for but very tough to defend given just how strong Punjab's batting is."

Unfortunately for LSG, the bowlers fared even worse as PBKS knocked off the target in a mere 16.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

"Finally resembling a team, a unit that is fighting" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh reserved special praise for PBKS after their commanding win over LSG in Lucknow. After years of disappointment, resulting in only two playoff appearances in 18 seasons and none over the past decade, PBKS are off to a 2-0 start in IPL 2025.

"To beat Lucknow in Lucknow shows they've played brilliant cricket. Punjab is finally resembling a team, a unit that is fighting. This team is showing traits of going all the way. Ricky Ponting has motivated the youngsters only he can," said Harbjajan.

PBKS are one of only three teams to have played all 18 previous seasons and never won the IPL title. However, with new captain and coach, Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting, Punjab are sitting pretty on second in the points table after two games.

