"He hasn't bowled well for three reasons"- Former SRH coach on Washington Sundar's decline amidst IPL 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Washington Sundar has been considered surplus to requirements in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Former SRH coach Tom Moody believes one of the main reasons for the same is Sundar's performances with the ball.

The off-spinner has played two games so far this season, picking up just one wicket and leaking runs at an economy rate of 14.60. Moody reckons that his performances ever since he joined SRH weren't great either, be it due to form or injuries.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here's what Tom Moody had to say about Washington Sundar:

"He hasn't bowled well for three reasons for SunRisers. This three-year cycle, he hasn't bowled well. If you dug out his numbers from last three years, he has either not bowled well or has been injured."

In the two seasons prior to the ongoing one, Sundar played a total of just 16 games for SRH, picking up nine wickets.

Tom Moody on Impact Substitute rule not helping Washington Sundar

Although Washington Sundar hasn't been in the best of forms, Tom Moody felt that he would have made it to the XI if not for the Impact Substitute rule. Sundar's ability to be the extra bowling option if needed was nullified by the substitute, as per Moody.

Here's what the former Australian cricketer stated:

"I think the Impact Sub (rule) hasn't helped him at all. You'll be nearly playing him in every game purely because of his multi-skills and he gives you balance. But you don't need that balance when you have got Impact Sub. It makes it hard for him to recapture form and confidence in the middle."

Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had also recently agreed on how the rule prevented all-rounders like Sundar and Shivam Dube to get overs under their belt.

