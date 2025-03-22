“He deserved better” - Former Mumbai Indians coach makes huge statement on Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2025

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) coach Mark Boucher believes skipper Hardik Pandya did not deserve the slander from fans during the IPL 2024 season. The 31-year-old returned to the MI setup ahead of IPL 2024 after spending two years with the Gujarat Titans (GT).

He was also made captain, replacing long-time skipper Rohit Sharma. However, the move did not go well with MI fans, who booed Hardik throughout the season from the stands.

It resulted in the ace all-rounder struggling for form with bat and ball, averaging 18 with the willow and an economy of almost 11 with the ball.

Boucher, who was the MI head coach last year, recently told India Today:

"I don't want to speak for Hardik. He can speak for himself. The only thing I can say as a coach is that it was tough for him. It's never easy walking out to a home crowd that's booing you-not just at home but across India. He deserved better. Fans will have their own opinions, which I 100 percent respect."

Boucher believes Hardik should be in a better mental space after his successful run with India since IPL 2024.

"Since the IPL ended, India have had time to settle things. Hardik has probably had conversations with guys like Rohit. I'm sure they've sorted things out, which makes me very happy. It needed to happen. It's never pleasant to see a cricketer go through something like that," he said.

"They've won the Champions Trophy as well. Everyone is coming off a high. I don't think it will be a major concern for Mahela, who is coaching now. I believe everything will be settled. Hopefully, people will watch Mumbai Indians and support them for who they are, allowing the players to focus on their game," Boucher added.

Hardik's dismal performances meant MI finished at the bottom of the standings in IPL 2024. However, the all-rounder rebounded in style, helping India triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup months later and the 2025 Champions Trophy recently.

"Hardik is a fantastic human being" - Mark Boucher

In the same interview, Mark Boucher hailed Hardik Pandya as an incredible person ahead of the IPL 2025. Despite the forgettable IPL 2024 campaign, the 31-year-old is set to lead MI in the upcoming season.

"Hardik is a tough character. It's a credit to him. He is a battle-hardened cricketer. He has come from injury. He has come through a lot of people talking about him, good stuff and bad stuff. He is battle-hardened, which is great for him. He has been through time times, he has come out of it and had success. I think Hardik is a fantastic human being," Boucher said.

He added:

"Through tough times, I have had good conversations with him. Obviously, there is a lot of respect for him as a person. You know the greats in the game of cricket, they have to be tough and a little self-centred at certain times, he is like that. But, he comes from a good place. He is a human being. There is a soft side to him as well, which people have to respect. I certainly do."

Meanwhile, MI will begin their IPL 2025 journey with a blockbuster clash against rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 23. Hardik will miss the encounter to serve a one-match ban for slow over-rate from last year and Suryakumar Yadav will lead the MI unit.

