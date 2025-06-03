"He hasn't done anything worth talking about" - Aakash Chopra on RCB middle order ahead of IPL 2025 final vs PBKS

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Liam Livingstone hasn't done anything worth talking about in IPL 2025. He opined that Tim David, if he is fit and available, should replace Livingstone in RCB's playing combination for the final.

RCB will lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. Livingstone has aggregated 87 runs at a paltry average of 14.50 in seven innings this season.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reflected on RCB's middle order heading into the IPL 2025 final. Chopra pointed out that Livingstone and Mayank Agarwal cannot be spoken about much.

"I won't say anything about Liam Livingstone because he hasn't done anything worth talking about, let's be honest. I am hoping that Tim David becomes available. If he is available, make Liam Livingstone sit out. Then the team will become extremely strong. Mayank Agarwal hasn't played too many matches. So it won't be right to talk too much about him," he said (10:40).

Trending

Chopra added that Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd have played a few crucial knocks for the three-time runners-up.

"However, Jitesh Sharma, the first fifty he scored in the IPL, he became the Player of the Match. This team has had nine different heroes. Jitesh has made crucial contributions. Romario Shepherd also hits decently when he hits. One remembers the Chennai match," he observed.

Jitesh Sharma has amassed 237 runs at a strike rate of 171.73 in 10 innings in IPL 2025. Romario Shepherd has smashed 53 runs at a strike rate of 353.33 in two innings this season.

"He is not flustered at all" - Aakash Chopra on Rajat Patidar ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Rajat Patidar (left) and Shreyas Iyer will hope to lead their respective franchises to their maiden IPL title. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Rajat Patidar might not have been as prolific with the bat in the latter half of IPL 2025, but has led RCB brilliantly.

"Rajat Patidar started beautifully as a batter, but he is a very good captain. Shreyas Iyer's captaincy has also been very good. Batting overshadows captaincy at times, but that's not the case with Rajat Patidar. He uses his bowlers extremely well. The instructions are clear, and he is not flustered at all," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Patidar's handling of his resources belies his captaincy experience.

"The focus is less on him because he is part of a team where our cameramen and director are concentrating on just one guy. So it's not seen what the captain is doing, but I can give you a guarantee that he is captaining extremely well. He doesn't lose the grip on the match. He does not have that much experience, but Rajat Patidar, the captain, has been absolutely gold dust," Chopra observed.

Rajat Patidar has scored 286 runs at a strike rate of 142.28 in 13 innings in IPL 2025. He played as the impact player in a few games due to a finger injury, but returned to lead the side in Qualifier 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More