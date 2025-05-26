"He has dropped some hints" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni's statement on his future after IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that MS Dhoni hinted about his future at the post-match presentation of the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) final IPL 2025 game against the Gujarat Titans (GT). While observing that Dhoni didn't give a definite answer, Chopra has highlighted a few things the talismanic skipper will have to consider before taking the final call.

CSK thrashed GT by 83 runs in their final IPL 2025 league game in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 25), but couldn't avoid finishing with the wooden spoon. They posted a mammoth 230/5 and bowled the hosts out for 147.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that Dhoni hasn't committed to continuing as a player beyond IPL 2025, but mentioned that he was preparing a team for Ruturaj Gaikwad for the next season.

"Mahi has said that he doesn't know. He said he might or might not come, but they are preparing a team for Ruturaj for next year. So he has dropped some hints, but he hasn't given the mic drop moment thus far. So we really don't know," he said (0:30).

Chopra opined that fitness might be the primary criterion for Dhoni while deciding his future.

"What are the things MS Dhoni will have to think about? He will think about fitness and form. He will think a little more about fitness because Stephen Fleming has repeatedly said that they can't get him to bat eight to 10 overs, as there is a problem in Mahi's knees, he can't run that much, and his entry point will remain the 17th or 18th over. That is the question he will ask himself - 'Is that where I want to be?'" he elaborated.

Aakash Chopra noted that MS Dhoni might question himself whether he is the same finisher as earlier. He added that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter also needs to consider whether CSK's batting order has to be adjusted so that a hitter or a player who doesn't run that much bats with him.

"No wicketkeeper-batter bats at that number" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni's batting position in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni scored 196 runs at a strike rate of 135.17 in 13 innings in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that MS Dhoni would also wonder whether he is batting too low and if his contributions have come in winning causes.

"Secondly, he will also think why he should bat only between No. 7 and No. 9 because no wicketkeeper-batter bats at that number. He will also think about his contribution in wins. He has won one or two matches, but he will also wonder whether the majority of his runs are coming in wins," he said (9:25).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that wicketkeeping could also play a role in Dhoni's final call, considering the renowned gloveman didn't have a great time behind the wickets in IPL 2025.

"He will also think about keeping. Sometimes the penny drops there. Adam Gilchrist dropped one or two catches, and he said he was done. Similarly, Dhoni took some incredible catches and did some stumpings, but the truth is also that he dropped four catches and conceded byes. It might have been his most ordinary season as a keeper," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that the final decision is MS Dhoni's, as no one should have the right to say when someone should play or leave. However, the analyst reckoned that if the 43-year-old returns, he should captain the side.

