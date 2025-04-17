“He was not even on social media till recently” - LSG star’s brother opens up on bowler’s viral celebration in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi does the notebook celebration in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 since it motivates him, according to his brother Sunny. The leg-spinner's brother did ask him about the celebration and Digvesh replied he did not do it to seek attention.

Sunny also stated that he was okay with Digvesh celebrating in that manner, as long as he did not disrespect another player.

"I did ask Digvesh about it. He told me it motivates him. I said, 'Okay, if that helps you play better, fine, but don't disrespect any player.' He's not doing it to attract attention. He was not even on social media till recently… wouldn't even update his WhatsApp status. He would say, 'What is the point of a status update when you don't have status?'" Sunny told The Indian Express.

Speaking about his early days in the sport, Sunny said that Digvesh would get calls from various clubs in Delhi and recalled that he warmed the bench for two years when he was enrolled in an academy in the national capital. The turning point came when former India wicket-keeper Vijay Dahiya saw him at a local match and called him to train at his academy.

“He would get calls from different clubs in Delhi and play for whichever team had a spot open. At one point, I had enrolled him at a reputed academy in Peeragarhi for Rs 2,500 a month but they made him sit on the bench for two years. But once Dahiya saw him at a local match, Digvesh got support. Dahiya called him to train at his Mori Gate academy,” Sunny added.

Digvesh Rathi's notebook celebration comes under the spotlight in IPL 2025

Digvesh Rathi was brought by LSG at the mega-auction in November 2024 for a sum of ₹30 lakh. The 25-year-old has played in each of LSG's seven matches so far, picking up nine wickets to emerge as one of their leading performers at the halfway mark of the tournament.

However, along with his wicket-taking ability, Digvesh has also come under the spotlight for his notebook celebration after claiming a wicket. He was fined twice for sending off batters in that manner but later modified that style of celebrating by making the writing gesture on the turf.

LSG next take on Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in the second match of the doubleheader on Saturday, April 19.

