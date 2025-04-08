Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi brought out his 'notebook' celebration again, but this time a modified version, during the IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Digvesh was fined twice previously for the celebration and, seemingly, thus modified it for this game.
He dismissed KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine in the seventh over of the chase. Digvesh Rathi bowled a googly that Narine failed to pick and handed a catch to Aiden Markram at long-off. As Narine walked back after his blistering 13-ball 30, the LSG spinner came out with his celebration.
As he had already been fined twice for the same, Digvesh was careful and modified his celebration. The spinner did not go anywhere close to the batter and instead gave the write-off on the grass.
Watch his modified 'notebook' celebration in a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:
Batting first, LSG put up a massive total of 238/3 on the board from their 20 overs. KKR are in pursuit of the target, and at the halfway mark in their run chase, they seem well placed at 129/2 after ten overs.
An impressive debut IPL season for Digvesh Rathi so far
While Digvesh Rathi has been in the limelight for his celebration, his performances have also been brilliant. The 25-year-old leg-spinner, playing his maiden IPL season, has been impressive with the ball for LSG.
Before the KKR game, he had picked up six wickets from four games at an average of 20.33 and an economy rate of 7.62. At the time of writing, he already has figures of 1/14 from two overs in the ongoing fixture against KKR.
The youngster has been the go-to bowler for LSG captain Rishabh Pant this season. While he has been among the wickets regularly, he has also been economical and a big asset for Lucknow's bowling unit.
