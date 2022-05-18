"He experimented in a crucial game, now he has to go back to the basics" - Parthiv Patel on KL Rahul ahead of LSG vs KKR in IPL 2022

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel believes that KL Rahul needs to keep things simple for the clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) could seal a playoff spot with a win over the two-time winners.

Scoring just 18 runs in the last three matches at a strike rate of 51, KL Rahul has not been in good touch during the business end of the league stage of IPL 2022. To make matters worse, the new franchise have recorded defeats in their last two matches, making their route to the playoffs slightly trickier.

Opining that KL Rahul made things tougher for him by introducing unnecessary changes to the existing template, Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"KL Rahul's runs are very important for LSG. But he changed the surroundings himself. His number three headache was solved with Deepak Hooda consistently, but last match he promoted Ayush Badoni to that spot."

Patel added:

" Not that he is not capable, but the issue was already resolved. He experimented in a crucial game, now he has to go back to the basics."

While Deepak Hooda has amassed over 300 runs at the No.3 spot in the ongoing tournament, he was demoted in the batting order for Ayush Badoni during their loss against RR. The youngster was dismissed for a duck off Trent Boult, adding more pressure to the run chase.

Believing that LSG should not go for further experimentation in the crucial tie against the Royals, former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha said during the same interaction:

"I think LSG should back this combination in the middle order because they are yet to attain the 'Q' sign next to their name on the table. I think they should not look to make any changes."

LSG's fate remains in their own hands, as a win could make them the second side to qualify for the playoffs after fellow debutants Gujarat Titans (TT).

"I would consider bringing in Krishnappa Gowtham" - Parthiv Patel

The KL Rahul-led side head into the contest against KKR with 16 points from 13 matches and a net run-rate slightly below second-placed RR. LSG had secured a mammoth win the last time they faced KKR in the tournament.

Terming Krishnappa Gowtham as an excellent option to replace Ayush Badoni on the sluggish surface at the DY Patil Stadium, Patel said:

"Since the matches in DY Patil are rather low scoring and with the ball turning as well, I would consider bringing in Krishnappa Gowtham."

Patel concluded by saying:

"The prowess in the batting order remains same and you get a proper spinner as well in return."

LSG and KKR will face off in their final contest of the league stage at the DY Patil Stadium on May 18 (Wednesday).

