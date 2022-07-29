"He is fit and very soon will be ready for team India and CSK" - Amit Mishra gives big update on Deepak Chahar's fitness

Team India's bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar, who has been on the sidelines for a significant amount of time now due to injury, could be returning to action soon.

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra recently took to his Twitter account to share a picture from a recent training session with Chahar. He revealed that the pacer has regained his fitness and is gearing up for his comeback. Mishra wrote:

"Good news for CSK’ fans. He is fit and very soon will be ready for team India and CSK. Wishing you all the very best @deepak_chahar9."

Chahar picked up a hamstring injury during the Men in Blue's home series against West Indies in February and has been out of action ever since. The right-armer had then injured his back at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The 29-year-old was signed by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping ₹14 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) auction. However, he was ruled out of the entire competition due to injury concerns.

Deepak Chahar is currently undergoing rehabilitation at NCA in Bangalore

Chahar is currently on course to a full recovery and is undergoing his rehabilitation at the NCA. The bowler will be aiming to be fully fit soon as he looks to make the cut for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

The right-armer has taken to social media on several occasions to share updates regarding his fitness for his fans. Chahar recently posted a video of himself bowling in a match. He mentioned that he had bowled in a game after five months.

Chahar has played 20 T20Is and seven ODIs in his career so far and has bagged 36 wickets in international cricket. He is only the second Indian bowler to pick up a hat-trick in T20Is.

