"He is a gem" - Fans erupt as Prabhsimran Singh smashes his maiden IPL ton during DC vs PBKS

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh starred with the bat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 13.

The right-handed batter struck his maiden IPL ton, scoring 103 runs off 65 balls at a sensational strike rate of 158.46, including 10 boundaries and six maximums.

The timely knock came as all the other batters from PBKS, barring Sam Curran (20 off 24 deliveries) and Sikandar Raza (11 off 7), couldn’t even cross single figures.

The 22-year-old was eventually bowled out by DC pacer Mukesh Kumar in the 19th over but ensured his team reach a respectable total of 167/7 thanks to his gritty knock under pressure.

Fans on Twitter hailed Prabhsimran Singh for carrying PBKS’ batting unit during his ton. One user tweeted:

"This Prabhsimran inning is one of the best I have ever watched. He is a gem."

Koksal @Koksalviz



He is a gem 🫂 This prabhsimran inning is one of the best i have ever watched..He is a gem 🫂 This prabhsimran inning is one of the best i have ever watched.. He is a gem 🫂❤️

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

abhi @Ohyessabhi Best innings of this IPL

Prabhsimran sensational Best innings of this IPLPrabhsimran sensational

Siddu @itzmesidd

PrabhSimran Singh 🫡 Another Day Another Youngster hitting CenturyPrabhSimran Singh 🫡 Another Day Another Youngster hitting Century 🔥PrabhSimran Singh 🫡

Shiva @Itz_Shiva31



This is the delightful knock 61 ball Century for Prabhsimran SinghThis is the delightful knock 61 ball Century for Prabhsimran Singh👌👌 This is the delightful knock

Anuj Nitin Prabhu @APTalksCricket Just stand up and applaud!! What a knock, Prabhsimran Just stand up and applaud!! What a knock, Prabhsimran🙌🙌

Arvind Ramachander 🐾 @arvindia4u

Another Indian batter scores an IPL .



#DCvsPBKS Well done Prabhsimran 102* off 61 balls.Another Indian batter scores an IPL Well done Prabhsimran 102* off 61 balls.Another Indian batter scores an IPL 💯.#DCvsPBKS

Disha @Dishaaa24 #TATAIPL What a crucial knock by Prabhsimran! Stood tall when his team needed the most. Miles to go for this young lad! #DCvPBKS What a crucial knock by Prabhsimran! Stood tall when his team needed the most. Miles to go for this young lad! #DCvPBKS #TATAIPL

Direct Hit @newbatsman



🫰🏻 I love this IPL… Everyone of the Delhi players appreciates Prabhsimran once he gets out. #IPL 🫰🏻 I love this IPL… Everyone of the Delhi players appreciates Prabhsimran once he gets out. #IPL 🫰🏻😍

For the uninitiated, Prabhsimran Singh has been a part of the Punjab franchise since 2019. The franchise retained him for ₹60 lakhs ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

The right-handed batter didn’t get enough opportunities during his previous stint but has paid dividends this season by grabbing the opportunity with both hands. He has, so far, amassed 333 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 156.33 in IPL 2023.

"I wanted to make it a good season" - Prabhsimran Singh

Speaking at the mid-inning break, Prabhsimran Singh said that he was keen to deliver with the bat this season and credited the Punjab Kings for the golden opportunity.

"I thought to take time and pounce on the loose ball to convert," he stated. "As I started the season, I wanted to make it a good season. The pitch was tough for batting but it was easier for the set batsman. Even in domestic cricket, this is how I celebrate."

He added:

"The celebration was saying thanks to the management. On this wicket, playing the pace bowlers was easy and the balls were in my slot. We were thinking about 170 and we got close to it."

Follow DC vs PBKS live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes