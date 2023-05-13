"He is a gem" - Fans erupt as Prabhsimran Singh smashes his maiden IPL ton during DC vs PBKS

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh starred with the bat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 13.
The right-handed batter struck his maiden IPL ton, scoring 103 runs off 65 balls at a sensational strike rate of 158.46, including 10 boundaries and six maximums.
The timely knock came as all the other batters from PBKS, barring Sam Curran (20 off 24 deliveries) and Sikandar Raza (11 off 7), couldn’t even cross single figures.
The 22-year-old was eventually bowled out by DC pacer Mukesh Kumar in the 19th over but ensured his team reach a respectable total of 167/7 thanks to his gritty knock under pressure.
Prabhsimran Singh for carrying PBKS' batting unit during his ton.
"This Prabhsimran inning is one of the best I have ever watched. He is a gem."
For the uninitiated, Prabhsimran Singh has been a part of the Punjab franchise since 2019. The franchise retained him for ₹60 lakhs ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction.
The right-handed batter didn’t get enough opportunities during his previous stint but has paid dividends this season by grabbing the opportunity with both hands. He has, so far, amassed 333 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 156.33 in IPL 2023.
"I wanted to make it a good season" - Prabhsimran Singh
Speaking at the mid-inning break, Prabhsimran Singh said that he was keen to deliver with the bat this season and credited the Punjab Kings for the golden opportunity.
"I thought to take time and pounce on the loose ball to convert," he stated. "As I started the season, I wanted to make it a good season. The pitch was tough for batting but it was easier for the set batsman. Even in domestic cricket, this is how I celebrate."
"The celebration was saying thanks to the management. On this wicket, playing the pace bowlers was easy and the balls were in my slot. We were thinking about 170 and we got close to it."
