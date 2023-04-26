"He is getting out the same way" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya's dismissal in Gujarat Titans' IPL 2023 win vs Mumbai Indians

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya played another bad shot that led to his dismissal in their IPL 2023 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Titans set a mammoth 208-run target for Rohit Sharma and Co. in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (April 25) despite Pandya contributing just 13 runs off 14 deliveries. The defending champions then restricted the visitors to 152/9 to register an emphatic 55-run win and climb into second position in the points table.

Reflecting on the Gujarat Titans' innings in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Hardik Pandya threw away his wicket with an indiscreet shot after Wriddhiman Saha's early dismissal, saying:

"Saha got out early. Hardik Pandya once again played a bad shot to get out. He is getting out against spin many times and he is getting out the same way. He plays a big shot straight to a fielder somewhere in the deep."

On the flip side, the former Indian opener lauded Shubman Gill for playing a pleasing knock, elaborating:

"When Shubman Gill starts hitting, he hits amazingly well. He is brilliant. The guy likes this pitch a lot. A pull shot and then another straight down the ground - how well he bats. When this guy bats, he looks different."

Gill scored 56 runs off 34 balls, a knock studded with seven fours and a six. He too was caught in the deep while trying to hit Kumar Kartikeya for a maximum.

"The Titanic was sinking a little" - Aakash Chopra lauds Abhinav Manohar and David Miller's partnership for the Gujarat Titans

Abhinav Manohar and David Miller strung together a 71-run fifth-wicket partnership. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Abhinav Manohar and David Miller for bailing the Gujarat Titans out from a slight spot of bother, observing:

"Then Vijay Shankar also played a bad shot. It was probably not required at that stage. Gujarat were 101/4 and the Titanic was sinking a little. But how will it sink - Abhinav Manohar comes and David Miller was alongside him."

The reputed commentator added:

"The way Abhinav Manohar hit fours and sixes, he took down firstly Piyush Chawla and then the fast bowlers. He was hitting nearly 100-meter sixes. David Miller is the pillar of their batting order. When they are struck early blows, he comes out and scores runs every single time."

Chopra also praised Rahul Tewatia for his belligerent cameo towards the end of the Gujarat Titans innings. The southpaw smoked three sixes in his unbeaten 20 off just five deliveries.

Poll : Is No. 3 the right position for Hardik Pandya? Yes No 0 votes