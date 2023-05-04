“He gives us really good tips” - Nehal Wadhera on 360-degree batter Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Nehal Wadhera has stated that while it’s next to impossible for anyone to play the kind of extravagant strokes that Suryakumar Yadav does, the latter does not shy away from giving tips over the same.

After a disappointing start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign, Suryakumar has found form in the last few matches. He was one of the key players behind Mumbai’s win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, May 3 in a chase of 215.

The 32-year-old smashed 66 runs off only 31 balls, featuring in a 116-run stand for the third wicket with Player of the Match Ishan Kishan.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Wadhera praised Suryakumar and said:

“No doubt, he is a 360-degree player. He practices his shots a lot of times in the nets and that’s why those shots seem like they come naturally to him. He is one of the finest T20 batters in the world. He gives us really good tips and we learn a lot from him.”

Suryakumar struck eight fours and two sixes in his innings against Punjab. In nine matches in IPL 2023, the right-handed batter has scored 267 runs at an average of 29.67 and a strike rate of 184.14, with three half-centuries.

“Impact Player rule gives batters a bit of freedom to play fearlessly” - Nehal Wadhera

The win against Punjab Kings was Mumbai’s second consecutive triumph while chasing a 200-plus score. Reflecting on the team’s impressive batting efforts, Wadhera opined that the “Impact Player” rule has played a part in the side’s success.

He explained:

"The Impact Player rule also gives the batters a bit of freedom to play fearlessly as they know they have an extra batter in their wings. The rule has also led to more close finishes in the IPL which we love to watch.”

The 22-year-old added that playing practice matches among the team members is also helping their cause, saying:

“We are playing practice matches among ourselves by making two teams from the squad. Both the teams are posting 200+ consistently so a lot of confidence for these kinds of run chases is coming from those practice matches."

Defending the bowlers, who have been expensive in the last two games, Wadhera commented:

“We have great faith in our bowlers. All teams are scoring huge scores this season so it is not that the bowlers are doing something wrong.”

Mumbai will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 6.

