"He is going back to the old times and looking supremely fit"- Irfan Pathan believes IPL 2024 will not be MS Dhoni's last season

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan feels MS Dhoni might continue to play in the IPL even beyond the 2024 edition of the league. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain is an icon of the game and has already won a staggering five IPL titles with the franchise.

While the debate about Dhoni's future has once again sparked up with another IPL season approaching, Pathan shed light on just how fit the former Indian captain is and how he seems to be getting back to his vintage best.

Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan said about MS Dhoni:

"Definitely not (on whether IPL 2024 would be Dhoni's last season). I had met him about a month ago. He had long hair, he is growing his hair. He is going back to the old times and looking supremely fit. For a guy who is past 40 and still so fit, I really hope for his sake, for his franchise's sake and for the fans' sake he continues to play."

Dhoni had undergone knee surgery last year after CSK's IPL triumph and had been pretty vocal about representing the franchise once again and continuing to give his best for the fans.

Irfan Pathan on MS Dhoni's bond with CSK

Irfan Pathan hypothetically claimed that even if MS Dhoni played on one leg, fans would flock to the stadiums to watch the legend take the field. The former player was hopeful that whenever Dhoni decides to call it quits, he ends it on a high.

Irfan Pathan stated:

"Even if Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays on one leg, people would still like to see him play. If this is his last season, I really want him to go on a high. He will never go out of IPL. He will never go out of CSK. CSK is Dhoni. Dhoni is CSK. There's no difference."

The Chennai Super Kings pipped the Gujarat Titans in the final last year in thrilling fashion. Needing ten runs of two balls, Ravindra Jadeja smashed Mohit Sharma for a six followed by a four to send the CSK fans into delirium.

Joint-top with Mumbai Indians in terms of most IPL titles, CSK would love to defend their crown and become the first team to win the tournament six times.

