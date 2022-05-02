"He is guiding Kuldeep the way Dhoni did" - Kuldeep Yadav's childhood coach on Rishabh Pant's influence on the spinner in IPL 2022

Kuldeep Yadav's childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey feels Rishabh Pant is playing a huge role in the development of his ward. The 27-year-old is currently playing under the wicket-keeper for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2022.

Yadav is thriving in his first season with the new franchise. He has already scalped 17 wickets and is on the lookout to win his first Purple Cap as well.

A major factor behind his resurgence has been Rishabh Pant, who has been guiding him from behind the stumps.

Noting the similarities in the ways MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant worked with Kuldeep Yadav, coach Pandey said in an interview with the Times Of India:

"Pant is doing what Dhoni used to do with Kuldeep. Pant is guiding him the way Dhoni did. Pant has shown a lot of trust in him. He is guiding him from behind the stumps, instructing him. He and Pant have great coordination on the field. They are on the same page about most things."

MS Dhoni played a huge hand in Kuldeep Yadav cementing his place in the Indian team setup a few years back. The left-arm wrist-spinner has often credited the former India captain for his advice from behind the stumps.

"When the captain and coach back you, what else do you need?" - Kuldeep Yadav's childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey

Captain Rishabh Pant and coach Ricky Ponting have spoken highly of the 27-year-old ever since acquiring him at the mega auction.

The franchise has instilled a lot of confidence into the spinner over assurances of game time and has shown a lot of faith in him so far.

Opining that there is nothing more important than the support of the captain and the coach, coach Pandey said:

"He is so thankful to Delhi Capitals for giving him this opportunity. Delhi showed faith in him and he is repaying that faith. He needs mental support and he got that from (Rishabh) Pant and (Ricky) Ponting.

"Ponting and Pant have asked him to go and express himself in the middle and he is doing just that. He has the full support of Ponting and Pant. When the captain and coach back you, what else do you need?"

Kuldeep Yadav is on the lookout to make it back to the Indian first team following a rough couple of years.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar