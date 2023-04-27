"He is happy to just play the finishing role" - CSK bowling coach Dwayne Bravo on MS Dhoni's batting position in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Dwyane Bravo has weighed in on MS Dhoni's batting position and justified the skipper's decision to bat lower down the order in IPL 2023. Bravo conceded that Dhoni is happy to play the finishing role and give other batters more deliveries to face.

While the veteran keeper-batter usually used to bat at No. 5 in earlier seasons, he hasn't batted higher than No. 7 in IPL 2023. The 41-year-old hasn't had a lot of balls to face in most of the matches as the likes of Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravindra Jadeja have been in great form.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of CSK's clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, April 27, Bravo said:

"That is the position he has to bat. Everyone is batting higher than him and he takes that responsibility and ownership upon himself to bat lower down the order because the likes of Jadeja, Rayudu, and Dube, he wants to give these guys as many opportunities as possible. He is happy to just play the finishing role."

Dhoni's only innings of note this season came against the Rajasthan Royals in Chennai when he stayed unbeaten at 32 off 17 balls. The whirlwind knock, laced with three sixes, wasn't enough as the Super Kings lost the encounter by three runs.

"We are a team that is normally very level irrespective of whether we perform well or not" - Dwayne Bravo

Bravo further commented that morale at the CSK camp is high, irrespective of performances, and expects a tough game against the Royals in Jaipur. The former West Indies all-rounder added:

"The CSK morale is very high, and that has nothing to do with the results. We are a team that is normally very level irrespective of whether we perform well or not.

"But it is always better when we are doing well. So far, we have started the season on a positive note and we just have to keep the momentum and keep winning cricket games. Tomorrow’s game against RR is going to be a very hard game."

With five wins in seven games, CSK are currently atop the IPL 2023 points table.

