"He has been improving ever since working with Dale Steyn at SRH" - Parthiv Patel on Umran Malik's continued rise at IPL 2022 

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel shed light on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach Dale Steyn's hand in the emergence of Umran Malik. The right-arm speedster has been a force to be reckoned with in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 so far.

The Jammu and Kashmir-born pacer was retained by the franchise after he had a breakthrough campaign in the second leg of IPL 2021. While he has had raw pace, Malik has developed a keen penchant for taking wickets as well. The 22-year-old has picked up ten wickets in seven games at an economy of 8.23 this season.

Observing that the budding pacer is in good hands, Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"I think he is bowling quicker and will bowl the fastest ball, but it will be Ferguson who will have more wickets. He has been improving ever since working with Dale Steyn at SRH, it feels like he is setting up batters now. Earlier, he used to just bowl with raw pace. He is learning how to pick wickets under him. He is in good hands."

Dale Steyn has many exciting prospects to work with at SRH in his maiden stint as bowling coach. However, grooming the potential of the youngster will come across as the biggest challenge for the former Proteas bowler.

I think Malik will bowl the fastest delivery of the match - RP Singh

While the clash between the second-placed GT and third-placed SRH is expected to be an exciting encounter, a tantalising mini-battle is also on the cards. The two speedsters - Umran Malik and Lockie Ferguson - will be on the lookout to top the pace meter.

The contest for the fastest delivery of the match has been a lopsided one so far, with the duo sweeping the award in their respective matches.

Opining that Malik will bowl the fastest delivery of the match between SRH and GT, RP Singh said:

"I think he will bowl the fastest delivery of the match, but Ferguson will provide more overall impact because he is an expert in picking wickets."

GT will take on SRH at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday night in a crucial encounter.

