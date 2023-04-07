"He has been inclined towards spirituality quite a lot" - Shikhar Dhawan on Virat Kohli

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan recently stated that he has had conversations about spirituality with his close friend and teammate Virat Kohli.

He mentioned that Kohli has embraced the path of spirituality over the past few years. Dhawan praised the star batter for his contributions to the success of the national team, hailing him as an inspiration to many.

Here's what Dhawan said about Kohli during his appearance on 'The Ranveeer Show Hindi':

"I do have conversations with Virat [Kohli] about spirituality. He has been inclined towards spirituality quite a lot in the past five years or so. He has inspired a lot of people."

Notably, Kohli has been quite vocal about how being spiritual has changed his perspective towards life. He was also spotted visiting a few holy places alongside his wife, Anushka Sharma, earlier this year.

"I did a lot of mischiefs but was also quite disciplined" - Shikhar Dhawan recalls his younger days

Shikhar Dhawan also mentioned that while he was quite naughty during his younger days, he would never neglect his cricket for anything.

He stated that he would practice hard during the weekdays and party on the weekends. On this, Dhawan said:

"I did a lot of mischiefs but was also quite disciplined. It wasn't that I left practice just to party. My practice was always my priority. I used to practice the entire week and then party or go clubbing on the weekends. So, I have done it all."

The 37-year-old suggested that the has matured with age and he now knows what approach he needs to take depending on the situation, elaborating:

"I am a fun-loving person and would like to remain that way. At this stage of my life, I know where I need to show some maturity and what I need to say depending on the situation. Where I know that I can act like a child, I'll be like that, as I have that side too. I have a lot of different aspects."

Shikhar Dhawan is currently leading Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He has shown fine form so far, scoring 40 and 86* in the first two fixtures.

