"He could be the Indian version of Bazball" - Twitterati react to Suryakumar Yadav's scintillating knock on Ranji Trophy return

Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav showcased stellar form on his Ranji Trophy return, slamming 90 runs off 80 balls during his team's fixture against Hyderabad on Tuesday, December 20.

Playing in his first Ranji Trophy match since February 2020, Suryakumar made a valuable contribution with the bat for his team. Coming in at No. 3, the swashbuckler entertained viewers by hitting 15 fours along with a solitary six at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

A number of fans took to social media to laud the batter for his batting exploits in the red-ball fixture. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

SKY @Skyhasnolimits_



SKY Deserves place in Test Match Squad of INDIA

#SuryakumarYadav Scoring 90 runs in 80 balls with a strike rate of 112.5 ( 15 fours & 1 Six) after 3 years in a red ball RANJI TROPHY match — IS NO SMALL FEET!SKY Deserves place in Test Match Squad of INDIA @BCCI Talent like SKY comes once in a while. Don't waste it. Scoring 90 runs in 80 balls with a strike rate of 112.5 ( 15 fours & 1 Six) after 3 years in a red ball RANJI TROPHY match — IS NO SMALL FEET!SKY Deserves place in Test Match Squad of INDIA 🇮🇳 @BCCI Talent like SKY comes once in a while. Don't waste it. #SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/phPFGtWNbu

SM Tweets @111of55BayOval



What a first game of the season for him!!



#SuryakumarYadav 90(80) for DiamondWhat a first game of the season for him!! 90(80) for Diamond 💎 What a first game of the season for him!! #SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/leQLpqErtP

Aelon Musk @NotARealMusk @CricCrazyJohns He could be the Indian version of Bazball in Test @CricCrazyJohns He could be the Indian version of Bazball in Test

The_cricket @The_cricket18 @mufaddal_vohra Only player who can replicate bazball for India in tests @mufaddal_vohra Only player who can replicate bazball for India in tests

Kaushik 🇮🇳 @the_memer_kid_ Suryakumar Yadav missed his century by 10 runs Suryakumar Yadav missed his century by 10 runs https://t.co/wVUpcPgIzh

Siddhant Patel @buddy_forever02 Agar yeh test match khelega toh log Test match bhi dekhna shuru kar denge #SuryakumarYadav Agar yeh test match khelega toh log Test match bhi dekhna shuru kar denge #SuryakumarYadav

Kapil @Suryekumoryedev ...If he was in England, he would've already debuted in TEst.. @CricCrazyJohns That's the kind of player we want in Modern Cricket...If he was in England, he would've already debuted in TEst.. @CricCrazyJohns That's the kind of player we want in Modern Cricket ❤️...If he was in England, he would've already debuted in TEst..

Suryakumar Yadav will aim to prove his red-ball credentials in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season in order to find a place in India's Test team. He was part of India's Test squad during the side's England tour and for the home Test series against New Zealand in 2021.

However, the right-handed batter did not get a chance to feature in the playing XI during the two series. Now that he has established himself as a vital cog in the white-ball team, he has a significant chance of donning the whites in the near future.

Suryakumar Yadav is the leading run-getter in T20Is this year

Team India's Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as one of the top performers with the bat in T20Is this year. With 1164 runs to his name from 31 matches, he is the highest run-scorer in the format in 2022.

Suryakumar struck two centuries and nine fifties this year and finished with an impressive average of 46.56 along with a fantastic strike rate of 187.43. It is worth mentioning that Suryakumar currently occupies the top spot in the ICC Rankings for batters in T20Is.

The talented batter was the leading run-getter in India's three-match T20I series against New Zealand in November, mustering 124 runs in two outings. However, he failed to replicate the same success in the ensuing ODI series, managing just 44 runs from three games.

He was rested from the Men in Blue's recently concluded three-match ODI series in Bangladesh.

