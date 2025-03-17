“He knocked the stumps out all over the place” - Former SRH coach reveals hilarious story of Umran Malik from IPL 2022

Former South Africa pacer and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach Dale Steyn recently recalled a hilarious story involving pacer Umran Malik from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

During his tenure at SRH, Steyn had observed that Umran was not using the slower ball enough in his four overs. He wanted the young pacer to increase his use of the delivery and suggested he bowl it at least twice during his spell.

However, just when Steyn thought he would heed his advice, the young speedster bowled a fiery yorker instead and shattered the stumps.

"This is quite a funny story because I went and I said that to him and he said, 'Oh, that's a great point. Thank you very much. If Bhuvi is doing it, I'll try it.' And we were sitting in a game in Mumbai and it was the perfect time for him [Umran] to bowl a slow ball. And he ran in, and I turned around and I said to Murali [Muthiah Muralidaran, Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach], 'I think he's going to bowl a slower ball.' And he ran in and he bowled a yorker and he knocked the stumps out all over the place," Steyn was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo (via Hindustan Times).

Steyn humorously added how the camera turned towards him and Murali after the wicket as though it was their plan all along.

Umran Malik to miss IPL 2025 season due to injury

Umran Malik is set to miss the IPL 2025 season after being signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹75 lakh at the mega auction. He has been ruled out due to yet another injury and has been replaced by Chetan Sakariya.

Umran made his IPL debut in 2021 with SRH but played just three games that season, picking up two wickets. However, he made a name for himself in the 2022 season, where he bagged 22 wickets from 14 games.

In 2023, he played just eight matches, battling an injury, and managed to pick up five wickets. Matters got worse the following season with the 25-year-old playing just a solitary game. Unfortunately for Umran Malik, his injury woes seemed to have followed him to Kolkata.

