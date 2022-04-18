"He is a match-winner; if you let him loose, he will destroy Delhi Daredevils" - Shoaib Akhtar recalls how Sourav Ganguly backed him during IPL 2008

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar featured for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Akhtar delivered a memorable performance against the Delhi Daredevils and won the game single-handedly for his side.

However, the 46-year-old revealed that he couldn't have performed so well without the backing of the-then KKR captain Sourav Ganguly. Akhtar came into IPL 2008 after being handed a five-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board for repeated indiscipline and hadn't trained for the preceding few months.

Speaking on the YouTube channel, Revsportz, on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the IPL, here's what Akhtar had to say about his fitness when he joined the KKR camp:

"The story that I will share with you today is about the IPL when I landed in India on April 18th. Pakistan's board had put a ban on me so I hadn't trained from 2-3 months. I met Shahrukh, Sourav, and John Buchanan and they all said that my fitness isn't looking great."

Despite being a bit unfit, Shoaib Akhtar recalled how Sourav Ganguly backed him to win the game against the Daredevils for his side. That's exactly what happened as Akhtar's 4/11 gave KKR a thrilling win over Dalhi.

On this, the 46-year-old said:

"John Buchanan kept on saying, 'We can't play him.' But Sourav told him, 'You don't know, but I know Shoaib very well. Even if he is half unfit, he can win games. He is a match-winner. If we let him loose, he will destroy Delhi Daredevils.'"

"Sourav was one of the finest captains that India could have asked for" - Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar also spoke highly of Sourav Ganguly's captaincy and how his backing helped bring the best out of him. The Pakistan speedster played just three games in the IPL, picking up five wickets.

Although KKR couldn't progress to the semifinals that season, Akhtar fondly recalled the love and support that the people of Kolkata gave him during the IPL. He stated:

"Sourav was one of the finest captains that India could have asked for. I enjoyed playing under him. It was unfortunate that I couldn't play more games in the IPL and we were eliminated from the tournament. But there was passion, right from the stadium to the ground, we had a blast. People from Kolkata loved me and the memories are still there with me."

It's pretty clear from Akhtar's anecdote that he hasn't forgotten the love and warmth that he received from the people of Kolkata during his stint in the IPL.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee