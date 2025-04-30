"He might be the greatest cricketer in IPL history" - Aakash Chopra lauds star all-rounder's performance in KKR's IPL 2025 win vs DC

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Sunil Narine for his match-winning all-round performance in the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He opined that the Caribbean all-rounder could be the greatest cricketer in IPL history.

Narine smashed 27 runs off 16 deliveries as KKR set DC a 205-run target in Match 48 of IPL 2025 in Delhi on Tuesday, April 29. The mystery spinner then registered figures of 3/29 in four overs and found KL Rahul short of the crease with a direct hit to help the visitors complete a 14-run win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Narine's magical performance and placed the all-rounder on a high pedestal.

"A lamp has a genie. When you rub the lamp, the genie comes out and grants you three wishes, which it will fulfill. So the lamp's genie, Sunil Narine, came out. He was asked to hit in the powerplay, and he said granted. After that, their second wish was for him to take three wickets, because Varun (Chakaravarthy) is not bowling that well, and they needed wickets," Chopra said (0:01).

"He took three wickets, which included Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs' wickets. Then they said that their last wish was to run out KL Rahul with a direct hit, and he said granted. He did it single-handedly. What a guy. He might be the greatest cricketer in IPL history. He is unreal. He is still going strong," he added.

Sunil Narine gave KKR a flying start by adding 48 runs for the first wicket with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (26 off 12) in just three overs. He then ran out KL Rahul before picking up the crucial wickets of Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs and Faf du Plessis to change the course of the game.

"They should have scored 250" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's batting in IPL 2025 win vs DC

Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored for KKR with a 32-ball 44. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on the Kolkata Knight Riders' batting, Aakash Chopra opined that they should have posted a much bigger total.

"Kolkata scored 204, in which Angkrish Raghuvanshi was the highest scorer, but I still feel they are leaving something on the ground. Considering where Rovman Powell comes, and Anukul Roy comes after that, they should have scored 250, keeping in mind the start they got," he said (8:20) in the same video.

To conclude, the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the defending champions still have a decent chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

"Kolkata are still alive. Their next three fixtures are against teams that are at the bottom of the table. They also have two successive home games. They will play against CSK, and they have a game against RR. So KKR can still fancy their chances," Chopra observed.

With nine points from 10 games, KKR are placed seventh on the IPL 2025 points table. They will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home before locking horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in away games to complete their league fixtures.

