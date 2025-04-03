"He wouldn't do this for money" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal's move from Mumbai to Goa

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Yashasvi Jaiswal wouldn't have moved from Mumbai to Goa in domestic cricket for monetary reasons. He also questioned why Suryakumar Yadav considering a similar move was falsely reported.

Ad

Jaiswal has played for Mumbai throughout his domestic career. However, he has reportedly sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to represent Goa for the next domestic season.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reckoned that Jaiswal wouldn't have moved for financial reasons.

"A massive news has come that Yashasvi Jaiswal has left Mumbai. In fact, in the same news it was reported that Suryakumar Yadav is also about to go. Suryakumar Yadav said that he would call out the fake news. It's interesting that it happens repeatedly, and it's the serial offenders many times. I am not talking about this particular news. However, why do a clickbait?" Chopra said.

Ad

Trending

"Anyhow, Yashasvi going is huge news. He wouldn't have gone for money. Professional cricketers get money. I played three years of professional cricket myself. It used to be about money then, but Yashasvi Jaiswal is worth ₹18 crore (in the IPL), and his name will be there in India's contracted list. In such a scenario, he wouldn't do this for money," he added.

Ad

Ad

Yashasvi Jaiswal was retained by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for ₹18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The left-handed opener was given a Grade B contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last season and might be promoted to a higher grade this year.

"He has said that he was getting a leadership role at Goa" - Aakash Chopra on the potential reason for Yashasvi Jaiswal's move

The Rajasthan Royals didn't give the captaincy to Yashasvi Jaiswal (right) when Sanju Samson couldn't lead them for their first three games in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Yashasvi Jaiswal has reportedly cited captaincy ambition as the reason behind his move.

Ad

"So what can Goa give him? As per sources, he has said that he was getting a leadership role at Goa and that's why he is going. Goa apparently have approached a lot of cricketers. Since they have come into the Elite group, they want to strengthen their team. It's an interesting development," he said (10:10).

Ad

The analyst added that Jaiswal moving from Mumbai to Goa was virtually like an Australian cricketer opting to play for Zimbabwe.

"Yashasvi leaving Mumbai and going somewhere else is a huge thing. It's like an Australian player leaving Australia and going to play for Zimbabwe, for the lack of a better example. I love Yashasvi, but leaving Mumbai is a huge thing," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra also opined that it wouldn't be long before overseas players start representing domestic Indian sides. While acknowledging that the likes of Vikram Solanki and Kabir Ali have done so in the past, he noted that it didn't become a regular feature.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback