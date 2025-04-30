“He does not need to be there” - IPL-winning captain makes massive statement on MS Dhoni ahead of CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist said that MS Dhoni needs to part ways with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the sake of the franchise's future amid a woeful 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. The 43-year-old has not issued any comments regarding his future, but his retention as an uncapped player during the off-season hinted that he is here to stay.

Despite the veteran wicket-keeper still at his best with the gloves, and playing his part in the lower middle-order, CSK are arguably at their lowest. After missing out on the playoffs in the 2024 season, the general expectation was for the five-time winners to bounce back as usual.

However, a nightmarish season rife with injuries and out-of-form players has led to questioning the franchise's long-term planning at the mega auction. MS Dhoni has even had to lead the team once again after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out midway through the season.

Adam Gilchrist opined that MS Dhoni does not have anything left to prove, and can walk away from the IPL after the 2025 season.

"He has nothing more to prove to anyone in the game, he has achieved it all. He will know what he wants to do, but I am saying for the future, it's going to cost me this, I know, but perhaps he does not need to be there next year. I love you, MS. You are a champion and an icon," Gilchrist said on Cricbuzz.

Along with Dhoni, the former Australian wicket-keeper remarked that CSK also have to release the likes of Shaik Rasheed, Devon Conway, and Deepak Hooda ahead of the next season.

CSK and MS Dhoni already have their eyes on IPL 2026 after being on the brink of elimination in ongoing season

MS Dhoni had admitted that the franchise have to set a combination for the next season as their qualification hopes reduce with each loss they suffer. CSK have made it a point to incorporate youngsters into their side, like Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, and Shaik Rasheed into the side as they struggle at the bottom of the table.

CSK are scheduled to face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, April 30.

