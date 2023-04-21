“He needs to be there”- Michael Vaughan’s blunt message to DC’s under-fire Prithvi Shaw

Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed disappointment at Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw for his failure with the bat in IPL 2023.

He feels the 23-year-old threw away the opportunity to score some runs while chasing a modest target of 128 on Thursday against KKR. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Vaughan said:

“It is a target that won’t intimidate you as a batter; you are not looking at 190s. There is no real pressure in terms of the scoring rate. I think he comes out plays the way he has done in the past, but he needs to be there at the end of the sixth. He has to see his team home and (get) 60-70 not out.”

Shaw’s flop show with the bat continued, with his scores reading: 13 vs KKR, 0 vs RCB, 15 vs MI, 0 vs RR, 7 vs GT, and 12 vs LSG. The right-hander has scored only 47 runs in six games at a strike rate of 117.50. From pacers to spinners to run-outs, he has found every possible way to get out.

Shaw was retained by DC for ₹7.5 crore after scoring 283 runs in ten games at a strike rate of 152.97, including two half-centuries, last season.

“He was nowhere near the line or pitch of the ball” – Michael Vaughan finds flaws in Prithvi Shaw's batting

Michael Vaughan also pointed out the flaws in Prithvi Shaw’s batting against short-pitched deliveries:

“Early in the tournament, Mark Wood bowled him. His feet went nowhere. It was like he was waiting for the short ball, and he was nowhere near the line or the pitch of the ball.”

It's worth mentioning that Shaw has lost his wickets to four pacers - Mohammed Shami (GT), Trent Boult (RR), Jason Behrendorff (MI) and Mark Wood (LSG).

Vaughn feels that it’s time that Shaw finally unleashes himself in the cash-rich league.

“I think he needs big innings. He needs some runs. He can’t keep going on reputation. He can’t keep going with what is done in the past. He needs to produce the runs here and now. He has got a poor start. He has not gotten out of Powerplay with the bat in hand yet.”

It remains to be seen whether Prithvi Shaw gets a chance in DC's playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday (April 24).

