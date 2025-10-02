"He would never pick up his phone" - GT star makes stunning revelation on MS Dhoni

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Sai Kishore revealed how Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni inspired him to stay away from social media. The left-arm spinner detailed how Dhoni would stay away from his phone and be detached from social media.Sai Kishore was a net bowler for CSK in 2019 and got picked in the squad for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Despite not playing a single game in the yellow jersey, the Tamil Nadu spinner was around Dhoni for the entirety of his CSK stint.Talking about his learning from Dhoni to stay away from social media on the Provoke TV YouTube channel, Sai Kishore said (20:44):&quot;I have learnt a lot about this from Dhoni. He would never pick up his phone. He used to leave his phone in his hotel room and come for the games. That's how detached he would be. This inspired me because I used to ask myself if being involved in Social Media is needed. So looking at him inspired me.&quot;Sai Kishore left CSK for GT ahead of the 2022 season and has since played 25 games for the Titans from 2022 to 2024.&quot;He said, 'Why are you fighting with me? Pick someone else'&quot; - Sai Kishore on altercation with Hardik Pandya in IPL 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSai Kishore dismissed any bad blood with Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya despite the duo getting into a heated exchange during IPL 2025. The confrontation took place in the first MI-GT clash of the season, with MI chasing 197 for victory.After bowling a dot ball against Hardik, the GT spinner gave a lengthy stare at the MI star. Hardik responded by having a verbal go at Sai Kishore.&quot;He said, 'Why are you fighting with me? Pick someone else'. It was just in the heat of the moment during a game, which happens. We never take it outside the field of play. He gives me his bat and I've asked him for a new bat saying my bat is broken. He is a very dear friend and he takes great care of everyone. He is a very pure person. He only asked why I fought with him because he knows me very well and we know each other very well,&quot; said Sai Kishore (via the aforementioned source).Sai Kishore made his IPL debut for GT under Hardik in the 2022 season, with the side winning the title. The young spinner picked up six wickets in five outings that season at an average of 20.16 and an economy of 7.56.