  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "He would never pick up his phone" - GT star makes stunning revelation on MS Dhoni

"He would never pick up his phone" - GT star makes stunning revelation on MS Dhoni

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 02, 2025 17:56 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni played his 18th IPL season in this year's edition [Credit: Getty]

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Sai Kishore revealed how Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni inspired him to stay away from social media. The left-arm spinner detailed how Dhoni would stay away from his phone and be detached from social media.

Ad

Sai Kishore was a net bowler for CSK in 2019 and got picked in the squad for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Despite not playing a single game in the yellow jersey, the Tamil Nadu spinner was around Dhoni for the entirety of his CSK stint.

Talking about his learning from Dhoni to stay away from social media on the Provoke TV YouTube channel, Sai Kishore said (20:44):

"I have learnt a lot about this from Dhoni. He would never pick up his phone. He used to leave his phone in his hotel room and come for the games. That's how detached he would be. This inspired me because I used to ask myself if being involved in Social Media is needed. So looking at him inspired me."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sai Kishore left CSK for GT ahead of the 2022 season and has since played 25 games for the Titans from 2022 to 2024.

"He said, 'Why are you fighting with me? Pick someone else'" - Sai Kishore on altercation with Hardik Pandya in IPL 2025

Ad

Sai Kishore dismissed any bad blood with Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya despite the duo getting into a heated exchange during IPL 2025. The confrontation took place in the first MI-GT clash of the season, with MI chasing 197 for victory.

After bowling a dot ball against Hardik, the GT spinner gave a lengthy stare at the MI star. Hardik responded by having a verbal go at Sai Kishore.

"He said, 'Why are you fighting with me? Pick someone else'. It was just in the heat of the moment during a game, which happens. We never take it outside the field of play. He gives me his bat and I've asked him for a new bat saying my bat is broken. He is a very dear friend and he takes great care of everyone. He is a very pure person. He only asked why I fought with him because he knows me very well and we know each other very well," said Sai Kishore (via the aforementioned source).

Sai Kishore made his IPL debut for GT under Hardik in the 2022 season, with the side winning the title. The young spinner picked up six wickets in five outings that season at an average of 20.16 and an economy of 7.56.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications