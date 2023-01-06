"He is one of the best players in the world in this format" - Tom Banton on Chris Lynn 

England top-order batter Tom Banton branded Chris Lynn as one of the best players in T20 cricket.

The pair shared the dressing room during their time at Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) during the 2019-20 season.

Despite largely being opening batters, the duo only opened the innings together once during their time together, which yielded an insane 90-run partnership in five overs in a rain-curtailed encounter against the Sydney Thunder.

Banton and Lynn have been reunited after being roped in by the Gulf Giants in the inaugural season of the International League T20 (ILT20).

Speaking at the prospect of once again playing with the Australian international, Banton said in a query addressed by Sportskeeda during a media interaction:

"Yeah, it's awesome. I was quite young when I went to Brisbane, so it was quite cool. He is one of the best players in the world in this format, so we obviously built a relationship and we did quite well when we played together, which is nice."

Banton continued:

"As soon as possible we can bring that over to this format in the next few weeks. Hopefully, be back open together a lot. I don't know what the team or anything is going to be, but, yeah, hopefully, that'll be awesome if that would happen."

The former England U-19 World Cup member rose through the ranks while playing for Somerset in the Vitality T20 Blast as well as the County Championship.

He has played for numerous franchises across the global T20 franchise circuit, which includes a brief stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"I think if the standard wants to be as high as it can, then the overseas inclusion is obviously great" - Banton on the ILT20's unique overseas player rule

The inaugural edition of the ILT20 will allow the franchises to field nine overseas players in the playing XI, with one of them required to be a player from an associate nation. The inclusion of two local players will complete the line-up.

Noting that the prospect of UAE players competing alongside some of the best talents in the world is a huge learning experience, Banton said:

"Yeah, I think if you want to make the standard as good as possible, then that's probably going to encourage that. And I think obviously for the tolerance in the UAE, I think there's a rule you have to play your two UAE players, which I think is awesome."

He continued:

"Obviously, to those guys there, it's probably going to be a big exposure for them and hopefully take them quickly forward, which is going to be awesome. So for those guys, I think it's awesome. But, yeah, I think if the standard wants to be as high as it can, then overseas is obviously great."

The inaugural edition of ILT20 will kickstart on January 13 with a clash between the Dubai Capitals and the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

