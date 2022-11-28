"He has not been overshadowed" - Ajit Agarkar on Shubman Gill batting with Suryakumar Yadav

Ajit Agarkar has lauded Shubman Gill for not getting overshadowed while batting with Suryakumar Yadav in the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday, November 27.

Gill scored an unbeaten 45 off 42 deliveries, a knock studded with four fours and a six. The game did not yield a result as rain brought a premature end to the proceedings, with the Men in Blue's score reading 89/1 in 12.5 overs after being asked to bat first.

During a discussion on Prime Video, Agarkar was asked about his views on Gill's amazing knock, considering it is easy to be overshadowed when Yadav is at the other end. He responded:

"He has not been overshadowed, tells you how good he has been in these one-and-a-half ODI games. He has looked extremely impressive. In my opinion, the most impressive batter that's been in this Indian team in these couple of ODIs."

The former Indian pacer feels the youngster has a better understanding of his game now. He explained:

"It's just how he now knows exactly what his strengths are. He is okay to take some time, earlier in your career, when you are younger, maybe you try to push a little bit too hard but that's not the case anymore."

Agarkar added that Gill's sublime batting is a great sign for Indian cricket. He reasoned that the opener looks settled at the crease, has all the shots and is not troubled by the short ball.

"He is someone who plays the situation" - Ashish Nehra expects big hundreds from Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has scored one century in his international career thus far.

Ashish Nehra added that Gill's ability to play according to the situation holds him in good stead. He said:

"Shubman Gill is one guy, let's hope, you will be seeing big hundreds in 50-over cricket and especially in Test cricket. He is someone who plays the situation, who plays the conditions and that's what he has been doing great here as well."

The Gujarat Titans head coach picked his pupil as one of India's standout young openers, elaborating:

"Before the rain, there was a different mindset. After the rain, with Suryakumar Yadav, he had a different mindset because he has all these gears. He is one of the shining lights, many names come to my mind - there is Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill - but he is right up there, there is no doubt about it."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Imran Tahir (in News 24 Sports) said "Shubman Gill has the potential to be the next superstar of Indian cricket". Imran Tahir (in News 24 Sports) said "Shubman Gill has the potential to be the next superstar of Indian cricket".

Gill has an exceptional record in ODI cricket. The Punjab opener has amassed 674 runs at an outstanding average of 61.27 and an impressive strike rate of 100.44 in 14 matches.

