“He is his own person” - David Miller shares his thoughts on playing under Hardik Pandya

South African batter David Miller has stated that he feels privileged to play under Hardik Pandya for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Miller described Hardik as a huge team man and someone who instills a lot of confidence within the squad.

Miller and Hardik were key to GT’s success in IPL 2022 as the franchise lifted the title in their maiden season in the T20 league. Gujarat Titans have got off to an impressive start in IPL 2023 as well, winning their first two matches.

On Tuesday, April 4, they beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In a post-match press conference following the win, Miller shared his thoughts on playing under Hardik. He said:

“Hardik is definitely one of the top leaders I have worked with. I’m very privileged to work under him. My first one (captain) in the IPL was Adam Gilchrist. Hardik, coming from a place where I never really knew him, played a lot against him, but to know him really well off the field…

“He is his own person and I feel like he instills a lot of confidence within the squad. A huge team man and makes a lot of time for the younger guys as well as making good decisions and big calls. What he says kind of goes and you need that as a leader. I’m really enjoying his leadership and obviously the decisions on the field.”

Apart from leading Gujarat Titans in the IPL, Pandya has also captained India in a few T20Is over the last year.

“He is a seriously talented player” - David Miller on Sai Sudharsan

Chasing 163 against Delhi, Gujarat were in a spot of bother at 54/3. However, Sai Sudharsan played a fine hand, scoring 62* off 48 to guide his team to victory. Showering praise on the young batter, Miller said:

“Sai, obviously, played few games last year. To come and do what he’s done in the last two games is very encouraging for the team. He is a seriously talented player and we need him in the squad. It’s nice to see him do really well. Pretty happy with his performance and it’s great to see him get the Man of the Match award.”

When quizzed about playing a match immediately after joining GT, Miller, who missed the first match due to national duty, quipped:

“No jetlag. I slept well on the plane and had a good sleep last night (Monday). I went to the steam room and I was nicely recovered.”

Miller played his part in Gujarat’s win, smashing 31* in 16 balls with the aid of two fours and as many sixes.

