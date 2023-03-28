"He played with stitches in hand and got a 100" - Sanjay Bangar highlights Virat Kohli's determination and passion for the game

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Sanjay Bangar recently spoke highly of Virat Kohli's determination and passion for the game.

RCB's quest for their maiden trophy will rely heavily on Kohli in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ahead of a brand new season, Bangar highlighted Kohli's love for the game, pointing out how the former Indian skipper played with a broken finger during IPL 2016.

“I remember a match, probably that was against Kings XI Punjab, where he played with stitches in hand and got a 100 in a 15-over match. That is phenomenal," Bangar in a video shared by Star Sports.

Speaking of the contest, RCB posted a staggering total of 211/3 in 15 overs in a rain-marred contest. Kohli and Chris Gayle added 147 runs for the first wicket in just 11 overs.

Kohli, who played that game with a broken finger, smashed 113 off 50 balls at a strike rate of 226, including 12 boundaries and eight sixes.

In reply, Punjab could only muster 120 runs, losing the match by 82 runs via the DLS method.

Virat Kohli joins RCB's training camp ahead of IPL 2023

Virat Kohli has joined the Royal Challengers camp in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2023, which will get underway on Friday, March 31. He was recently seen sweating it out at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli was also present at the RCB Unbox event on Sunday, March 26, where former greats AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Bangalore will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 2, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB squad for IPL 2023

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, and Micheal Bracewell.

