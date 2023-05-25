"He is not a player who needs to force his shot"- Virender Sehwag unhappy with Rohit Sharma's shot-selection against LSG in IPL 2023

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was disappointed with the way Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the IPL 2023 Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Chepauk on Wednesday, May 24.

Rohit tried to come down the track on the very first delivery from Naveen-ul-Haq and hit the ball straight into the hands of Ayush Badoni at short covers. Sehwag shed light on the brilliant start that MI had already got and felt there was no need for their captain to be in such a hurry.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the game, here's what Virender Sehwag had to say about Rohit Sharma:

"I am not happy with Rohit's batting. He is not a player who needs to force his shots. You already had 30 runs on the board from three overs. He needs to show patience and build his innings as he would get loose deliveries too on which he can capitalize. That knock of 65 (in Delhi) was good because he showed patience."

Murali Kartik on Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik was also present in the discussion and he credited Rohit Sharma the captain for getting the best out of the limited resources that he had at his disposal. Kartik feels Rohit's captaincy has been really good despite all the injury woes in Mumbai's bowling department.

On this, Kartik stated:

"You can't fault Rohit's captaincy. Yes there will always be an odd decision that won't work because they back their gut feel. However, to manage such a weakened bowling attack really well, credit to him to take them to Qualifier 2."

Rohit won the toss and elected to bat first, a decision that was against MI's comfort zone. This makes the win over Lucknow even more special for them and will give them a lot of confidence in their abilities.

