"He has the power of a 30-year-old Chris Gayle" - Fans react to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's blistering knock in RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi played an explosive knock in the team's IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Sunday, May 18. The 14-year-old scored 40 runs off just 15 deliveries in the afternoon fixture.

With RR required to chase a stiff 220-run target, the onus was on their opening batters to give them a flying start. Suryavanshi made his intentions clear straightaway, getting off the mark with a stunning six over long-on off Marco Jansen's bowling.

The talented youngster struck four sixes and as many fours during his entertaining cameo, finishing with a fantastic strike rate of 266.67. The southpaw earned massive praise on social media for his blistering batting exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi may just be 14 years of age, but he has the power of a 30-year-old Chris Gayle," one fan wrote.

"Well played, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He's a real deal man. Crazy power at this age. Generational," wrote a fan.

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi is going to be BIG. BIG. Extraordinary talent and the ease with which he hits sixes is ridiculous," commented another.

"14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi just lit up the field with a blazing 40 off 15 balls! Unbelievable composure and power at such a young age — a star in the making! Keep an eye on this name, the future looks bright," chimed in yet another.

Suryavanshi was signed by RR for ₹1.10 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. He became the youngest-ever player to be picked at the auction.

The left-handed batter grabbed headlines by smashing the fastest century by an Indian player in the league's history. He struck a 35-ball ton against Gujarat Titans (GT) earlier this season. Overall, he has amassed 195 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 219.10.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's knock ended in the fifth over of the run chase

Vaibhav Suryavanshi entertained fans with his strokeplay in the powerplay. However, he failed to convert his start into a big score, perishing in the fifth over of the run chase.

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar provided PBKS with a massive breakthrough by sending back the swashbuckling batter. Suryavanshi was caught by Xavier Bartlett at mid-off while going for another big hit.

Before departing, Suryavanshi formed a stunning 76-run opening partnership off 26 balls with Yashasvi Jaiswal. It is worth mentioning that RR are already out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race and are languishing at the penultimate place in the point table.

