"He is probably this tournament's best value buy" - Aakash Chopra lauds LSG star's IPL 2025 performances

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh for his consistent performances in IPL 2025. He opined that the Australian all-rounder, who wasn't fit to bowl this season, might be the biggest value buy this season.

Marsh scored 67 runs off 37 deliveries as LSG set the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) a 228-run target in the final league game of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. However, his knock went in vain as the visitors achieved the target with six wickets and eight deliveries to spare to book their berth in Qualifier 1.

Reflecting on LSG's innings in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that while Matthew Breetzke (14 off 12) played a couple of attractive shots, Marsh proved once again how valuable a buy he was.

"When they were invited to bat first, a new guy, Matthew Breetzke, had come. He is a South African and plays for the Durban Super Giants. He played a few good shots, but then he got out to a Nuwan Thushara full toss. Mitchell Marsh, you have to agree that he was a value buy," Chopra said (9:30).

"He is probably this tournament's best value buy, when a guy you bought for less than ₹3.50 crore scores more than 600 runs. He was not bowling now. He will bowl next year and remain with you for the same money. I would say he was an outstanding acquisition," he added.

LSG bought Mitchell Marsh for ₹3.40 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. The big-hitting opener amassed 627 runs at a strike rate of 163.70 in 13 innings this season.

"He showed why this guy is special" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rishabh Pant's century in LSG's IPL 2025 loss vs RCB

Rishabh Pant smashed an unbeaten hundred in LSG's IPL 2025 clash against RCB. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Rishabh Pant (118* off 61) for scoring a belligerent century in LSG's IPL 2025 clash against RCB.

"Rishabh Pant came to bat up the order in this match. He came at No. 3. Pooran used to come to bat at No. 3 earlier, but he said he would come now as the tournament is over. The way he started playing from the first ball, he showed why this guy is special. It was his second IPL century," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator particularly appreciated the LSG skipper for his off-side strokeplay.

"When you play with power, you hit very good shots on the on side. So people bowl wide to you. He was hitting over cover on one leg while falling. The shots he hit over the off side, you cannot use the bottom hand to hit there because if you do that, you will drag it towards the on side," Chopra observed.

"However, if you hit on the off side with the same strength, it showcases your backlift and downswing and how you can throw your weight in that direction. It also showcases your unique ability," he added.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that Rishabh Pant's century might be too little, too late. However, he opined that the knock might have forced LSG to consider persisting with him despite the minimal return on investment in IPL 2025.

