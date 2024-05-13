"He was so protective of him" - Janhvi Kapoor on MS Dhoni's gesture for pitch invader who touched his feet during GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Indian actress Janhvi Kapoor recently reacted to former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's sweet gesture for a pitch invader during the team's IPL 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad. She was mighty impressed by how Dhoni handled the fan who breached security to touch his feet.

Dhoni initially tried running away from the pitch invader hilariously. However, the 42-year-old did hug the die-hard fan and even had a small chat with him.

Janhvi stated that along with his cricketing brilliance, it is things like these that make her admire Dhoni. Speaking to Star Sports while promoting her upcoming film 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', she said:

"I recently saw a video in which a fan had come near the pitch to meet MS Dhoni. The way Dhoni handled it, he behaved very nicely with that fan. The security didn't just enter and escort him out. He was so protective of him and showed that person a lot of respect. So, these things tell you a lot about someone. He is such a dignified presence, and I am a fan of that as well as his game. And of course, his hat-trick of sixes against Mumbai, that was too good."

The ongoing IPL 2024 is expected to be MS Dhoni's swansong tour. The seasoned campaigner has dazzled viewers with his explosive batting, scoring 136 runs in just 60 deliveries.

"There is so much to learn from him" - Rajkumar Rao on MS Dhoni

During the show, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' co-star Rajkumar Rao also reserved high praise for MS Dhoni. He pointed out how people can learn a lot from Dhoni's calm and respectful nature.

Hailing Dhoni as India's pride, Rajkumar said:

"I think the way he handles things, and the way he presents himself, there is so much to learn from him as a human being. Of course, we all love him as a sportsman and he is the pride of India, but his perspective towards life, the way he looks at things, the way he makes you feel, and is so calm. He is a legend and there's a lot to learn from him."

MS Dhoni will next be seen in action on Saturday, May 18, when CSK take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in their final league match of the season. With 14 points, the defending champions Chennai are currently third in the IPL 2024 points table.

