"He proved a sheet of paper can't decide future" - Twitterati engage in interesting debate as Virat Kohli shares picture of his class 10 marksheet

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli on Thursday, March 30, shared a picture of his class 10 marksheet on the Koo app. As expected, details of his marksheet immediately went viral on social media.

The batter, who is currently preparing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, scored 83 marks in English, 75 in Hindi, 55 in Science and Technology, 81 in Social Science and 74 in introductory IT. The lowest mark he scored was in Mathematics - 51.

Kohli shared an image of his Class 10 marksheet with an inspirational message which read:

"It's funny how the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character. #LetThereBeSport."

The Twitterati engaged in an interesting debate after Kohli’s marksheet started trending on social media. While some posted funny comments, others hailed the cricketer for proving that marks alone cannot determine a person’s future.

Here are some reactions on Twitter to the cricketer’s marksheet:

101 gram @VishaI_18 @mufaddal_vohra Being a professional cricketer these marks are not bad at all @mufaddal_vohra Being a professional cricketer these marks are not bad at all

RK @MahiGOAT07

Virat was below average in math @mufaddal_vohra now i got it why RCB fans need calculator every year...Virat was below average in math @mufaddal_vohra now i got it why RCB fans need calculator every year...Virat was below average in math

Tanmay @Tanmay2118 🏻 @mufaddal_vohra He was not good at mathematics, but today he made us all mad at mathematics while calculating his tons & tons of runs & milestones @mufaddal_vohra He was not good at mathematics, but today he made us all mad at mathematics while calculating his tons & tons of runs & milestones 💪🏻🔥

Pari @BluntIndianGal Rare picture of Virat Kohli's marksheet from 2004. How he proved the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character Rare picture of Virat Kohli's marksheet from 2004. How he proved the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character ❤️ https://t.co/xCHWUBCjas

Shashank @Shashank18_71 @BluntIndianGal . @imVkohli Look at English (A1)that's why he speaks confidently where ever he goes @BluntIndianGal @imVkohli Look at English (A1)that's why he speaks confidently where ever he goes 👀🔥🙇.

Adamya @adss__3010 @ReignOfVirat He said once he was awful in maths but 51 is still decent score lol @ReignOfVirat He said once he was awful in maths but 51 is still decent score lol

#Amrendra @oii_ammy @Goatcheeku_18 @imVkohli He didn't got good marks in Science and Tech. But he played his shot beyond Science and Technology @Goatcheeku_18 @imVkohli He didn't got good marks in Science and Tech. But he played his shot beyond Science and Technology 😎🔥

“Most of the cars I used to own were impulsive buys” - Virat Kohli

Kohli recently opened up about why he sold most of his cars from his collection, describing them as "impulsive buys".

In an interaction on RCB Bold Diaries during the team photoshoot, he shared his views on a number of aspects, including his car collection. The star batter said:

"Most of the cars I used to own were impulsive buys, I ended up hardly driving or traveling in them as well. Beyond a point, I was like this is pointless, so I ended up selling most of them and now we only use what we absolutely need to.

“I think it is also part of growing up and being more aware and mature about things as well. You don't feel like owning 'toys' as such, it is about being practical."

Kohli will turn out for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023. He is the leading run-getter in the T20 league, having amassed 6624 runs in 223 matches at an average of 36.20 and a strike rate of 129.15, with five hundreds and 44 fifties.

