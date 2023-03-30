“He pulled me onto the dance floor” - Faf du Plessis on why Virat Kohli is the best person to go to a party with

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis has picked his IPL teammate Virat Kohli as the best person to go to a party with. Du Plessis praised Kohli’s passion for dance and music, adding that the star Indian cricketer made him groove a few times during the last IPL season.

Du Plessis and Kohli shared a great rapport during IPL 2022. There were some concerns among cricket experts over how the two would get along since the latter had quit as RCB captain and the South African was named leader after being bought at the IPL 2022 auction.

In a video shared on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s YouTube channel, Du Plessis opened up about Kohli the dancer, and explained why partying with him can be a lot of fun. He said:

“Virat. He’s really the guy (to party with), isn’t it? We’d have to get some security of course, but he enjoys his dancing. There were a few occasions last year where he pulled me onto the dance floor. But, he enjoys his music, enjoys his dancing. So, probably him."

Numerous dance videos of Kohli have gone viral on social media. Earlier this month, he shook a leg with Norway-based dance group ‘Quick Style’, and clips of the same were loved by his fans.

“There’s a lack of rhythm” - Du Plessis on RCB’s team song

During IPL 2022, David Willey penned an RCB team song, which became quite popular. The lyrics of the song went as follows: “The pants are red. The shirt is blue. The golden lion shining through. We’re RCB. We’re playing bold…”

Asked if RCB fans can expect version two of the team song, the franchise skipper quipped that the plan is to sing the song with a better rhythm this time, with some local flavor to it. He said in a light-hearted tone:

“Last year was just about getting to know. It always takes a bit of time for people to start learning it. But I’d like something local in it. Something from Bangalore, even maybe a bit of local language, just so that it feels the song covers everyone. That’s the plan and then, hopefully, a lot more rhythm as well. I find, especially in the beginning, there’s a lack of rhythm.

“The better you get to know someone, the confidence grows. You want to see people having fun, so hopefully we can sing that song a lot this year.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their IPL 2023 campaign by taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 2.

