"He remains ready for these kinds of challenges" - Saba Karim on Virat Kohli heading into IPL 2024 without playing much T20 cricket since the last IPL

Saba Karim expects Virat Kohli to be fully prepared for IPL 2024 despite having played very limited shortest-format cricket since the last edition of the tournament.

Kohli has played only two T20Is since IPL 2023, managing just 29 runs, including a duck. The former India captain also opted out of the ongoing Test series against England due to personal reasons,

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Karim was asked about the adjustments Kohli would have to make heading into IPL 2024, considering he hasn't played much T20 cricket lately.

"I feel he remains ready for these kinds of challenges. Many players at the international level relish this type of challenge and Virat Kohli is one of those players. I agree he hasn't played T20 cricket for a long time but when he gets such a big platform, he is always prepared to play match-winning knocks," he responded.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter noted that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batters will have to shoulder additional responsibility in IPL 2024.

"The responsibility is there but I feel he is just waiting to accept that responsibility. Batting is a strong area (for RCB) but as Aakash (Chopra) said, bowling will be a concern once again. To alleviate that bowling concern, the batters will have to create a little extra buffer," Karim explained.

RCB released big-ticket bowlers like Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Although the Bengaluru-based franchise acquired the likes of Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson at the auction, their bowling, especially the spin department, seems to be a slight concern.

"He knows he will come in full flow after one or two matches" - Owais Shah on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will likely open the batting with Faf du Plessis. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Owais Shah reckons Virat Kohli will get into the groove after a couple of hits in the middle.

"He will not have any issues. Firstly, the tournament is quite long. The sort of experience Virat Kohli has, he knows he will come in full flow after one or two matches. Some batters like responsibility and they bat better when they are given responsibility and Virat Kohli is that sort of batter," he said.

The former England batter doesn't see Kohli having any difficulties.

"He takes responsibility for Team India. There has been no better batter than him in chases because he thinks like that and bats well when he is given responsibility. I feel he will not have any difficulties. He is an outstanding player whether he is playing for India or Bangalore," Shah stated.

Kohli amassed 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82 in 14 innings in IPL 2023. The former RCB skipper struck two centuries and six half-centuries and will hope to be at his prolific best this season as well.

