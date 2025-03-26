“He removed a perfume bottle and used it” - Yash Dayal reveals stunning story of Virat Kohli and RCB youngster during IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal has revealed a dressing room story about ace batter Virat Kohli and Uttar Pradesh batter Swastik Chikara from the first game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). A video of the same was uploaded by the franchise on their YouTube channel.

When asked how the team bonding is going along, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said it is going well, with Chikara creating a relaxed atmosphere. When asked about his teammate, Yash Dayal revealed the dressing room anecdote from the first game, saying:

"We are sitting at the dressing room in Kolkata, and Swastik Chikara went to Virat Kohli's bag. Without asking, he removed a perfume bottle and used it, and everyone started laughing. He didn't even ask him, and Virat bhai was sitting as well". (Translated from Hindi)

Swastik, when asked about the same, replied:

"Bade Bhaiya hai na wo apne (Virat Kohli is our elder brother), so I was checking his perfume to ensure he doesn't use a bad perfume, so I tried it. And then Virat bhaiya asked how it was, I said it's nice and I was checking to let you know." (Translated from Hindi).

Take a look at the moment below (from 1:34):

RCB take on Chennai Super Kings in their next match of IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a fine start to their campaign, with the Rajat Patidar-led outfit securing a seven-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in their season opener. After a break of six days, RCB now gear up to take on the Chennai Super Kings in their second game of the season.

The two sides will square off at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on March 28. CSK lead the head-to-head, with the team registering 21 wins against RCB's 11. Moreover, RCB have yet to win a game at Chepauk against CSK since 2010.

