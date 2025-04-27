"He didn't reveal it" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant ahead of LSG's IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that there seems to be a discord in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) camp ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He pointed out that Rishabh Pant was held back in the batting order in their previous game, with the LSG captain, in the post-match interview, not attributing the decision to the blisters on his hand.

LSG will lock horns with MI in Match 45 of IPL 2025 in Mumbai in the afternoon game on Sunday, April 27. Both sides have garnered 10 points from their respective nine games, and a win for either team will help them climb into the top four on the points table.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that LSG have concerns in the batting department after the top three, especially considering Pant's surprising demotion in the last game.

"Lucknow are finding too many problems right now. The batting order is not understandable. The top order is playing well. Nicholas Pooran's form has gone down a little, but he can come back. Of course, he can definitely come back at the Wankhede," Chopra said (6:35).

"However, after the top three, it seems like the captain wishes to bat, but it also seemed like he wasn't allowed to come to bat. It seemed like there was some discord. From afar, it seemed like there was a verbal fight. I know he had blisters on his hand, but he didn't reveal it. I don't know what exactly is happening," he added.

Abdul Samad, David Miller and Ayush Badoni were sent ahead of Rishabh Pant in LSG's IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Lucknow on April 22. The wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed for a duck after walking out to bat when two deliveries were left in the LSG innings, with the home team eventually losing the game by eight wickets.

"This ground is ideal for that" - Aakash Chopra on Nicholas Pooran's potential return to form in LSG's IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Nicholas Pooran has been dismissed cheaply in his last three innings in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram have been firing at the top of the order for the Lucknow Super Giants, with Nicholas Pooran expected to return to run-scoring ways at the Wankhede Stadium.

"The truth is that both openers, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, are doing well, and you expect Nicholas Pooran to get back to form, considering the way the first six-odd games went for him, and this ground is ideal for that," he said (7:25).

While observing that Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad have played a few decent knocks, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that Rishabh Pant's indifferent form is the biggest concern.

"Ayush Badoni has played important knocks. He scored a fifty as well. Abdul Samad has played a few important knocks. It's just the captain's form. He has scored a fifty for sure, but the form is missing," Chopra stated.

Chopra highlighted that LSG's bowling attack will be bolstered if Mayank Yadav is part of the playing combination.

"In bowling, Lucknow are still eagerly waiting for Mayank Yadav. He might be available for this match. If he becomes available, there will be a slight upgrade in the bowling attack because they have already made Akash Deep sit out, and Shardul Thakur has tapered off after flying initially. Avesh Khan bowls well at the death and is okay with the new ball," he observed.

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that the LSG spinners, Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Rathi, have fared decently in IPL 2025. He added that the seam-bowling weaknesses will only be addressed once Mayank Yadav is part of the attack.

