“He’s not even in the starting lineup” - AB de Villiers’ massive statement after CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Hall of Fame AB de Villiers has lauded the team following their back-to-back wins over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first two away games in IPL 2025. Citing Bhuvneshwar Kumar's example, the erstwhile Proteas captain pointed out the team has both balance and depth this time around.

Notably, the Rajat Patidar led side defeated the Knight Riders by seven wickets before registering aa50-run win over the Super Kings to climb on top of the IPL 2025 points table.

Ab de Villiers said on his YouTube channel (via NDTV):

"I saw Bhuvi and thought 'he wasn't going to play and he came in'. That's what you want. You want guys like 'wow is this guy the replacement'. He's not even in the starting lineup in the first game (vs KKR) and now they are getting Bhuvi Kumar to replace someone int he second game. This is the kind of balance and depth you need in the side."

"The defending champions, KKR... to beat them away from home at the star of thr campaign, and also CSK whose record at Chepauk, is absolutely incredible. From here, the road actually gets easier for RCB as we look at the points table. RCB are right on top; the only team with two wins and a fantastic bet run rate," he added.

AB de Villiers' remarks came after RCB beat CSK in Chennai for the first time since the inaugural IPL 2008 season. The cricketer-turned-youtuber, however, stressed that it would be too early to comment on RCB’s chances in IPL 2025.

On this, he said:

"Great start for RCB and it really is looking good. We are not going into the space of, 'Is this the year (RCB will win the IPL)?' "But I do believe this is the best start RCB have ever had, not only from the results point of view but also from the way the squad looks and how free they look out there especially playing away from home."

"10 times better" - AB de Villiers excited to see RCB's progress in IPL 2025

AB de Villiers reiterated that the RCB squad is 10 times better than the previous team following the IPL 2025 auction. The 41-year-old said in the same video:

"The balance of the RCB squad is 10 times better compared to previous seasons."

"At the (IPL) auction (last year), I spoke about RCB needing balance. It's not about the bowlers, batters or fielders... it's about having a sound balance in IPL teams and options," he added.

De Villiers also stressed the importance of team bonding to create the winning momentum:

"It can keep the squad together especially when you find a bit of momentum to jump around like that... you often find yourself travelling together. If you have four home games in a row, you sort of lose feel for the players.”

"Guys do different things, they go to restaurants at night and you sort of lose that touch and the connection between the squad," de Villiers added.

De Villiers further lavished praise on Rajat Patidar, who led by example, scoring 52 off just 31 balls, to help the visitors reach 196 in Chepauk. He also lauded Patidar for his cool and composed leadership:

“Rajat Patidar's knock was crucially important -- 50 odd runs in 30-odd balls. And from a Chennai point of view, they dropped him a few times, that was the game-changing moment that CSK needed.”

He continued:

“He's (Patidar) been very calm out there as a young captain, a captain who is trying to fill huge boots of Virat Kohli. It's not easy, it can be intimidating. He must be feeling the pressure but he is not showing any signs. He is batting beautifully, he's taking very clear decision on the field.”

“I feel this calmness, composure and clarity are very important especially when you are playing against big teams like CSK and KKR away from home. He didn't allow a couple of dropped catches and bad shots affect the next ball," he concluded.

It’s worth mentioning that Rajat Patidar led Madhya Pradesh to the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

RCB will next lock horns with the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first home game on Wednesday, April 2.

