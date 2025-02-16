Royal Challengers Bengaluru Schedule IPL 2025: Complete RCB match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a clash against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. This will also be the opening match of the IPL 2025 season.

RCB will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an away game in a blockbuster clash on March 28. The two sides will meet again in Bengaluru on May 3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai on April 7.

The Bengaluru franchise will conclude their league campaign with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at home on May 17. Before that, they will take on IPL 2024 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in another home game on May 13.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Schedule for IPL 2024 with IST timings

March 22: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

March 28: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 7: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 10: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 3:30 PM

April 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 20: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 3:30 PM

April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 27: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 3: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

May 9: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

RCB's big IPL 2025 auction buys

RCB only retained three players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction - Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal. At the auction, they purchased 19 players - Josh Hazlewood (₹12.50 crore), Phil Salt (₹11.50 crore), Jitesh Sharma (₹11 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (₹10.75 crore), and Liam Livingstone (₹8.75 crore).

RCB squad for IPL 2025

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thusara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swastik Chikara, Devdutt Padikkal, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee

