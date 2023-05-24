"He's got such a gift to be able to hit the ball in awkward areas" - Michael Vaughan in awe of Rashid Khan's batting skills

Former England captain Michael Vaughan spoke highly of Rashid Khan's batting skills after the Qualifier 1 between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, May 23.

Rashid played a brief cameo for GT in a losing cause at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Afghan powerhouse smacked 30 runs off 16 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes, striking at a rate of 187.50.

Vaughan believes that Rashid's batting skills are not fully utilized in T20 cricket. The former England skipper added that Rashid Khan's ability to hit the ball in awkward areas makes things difficult for bowlers.

"In T20 cricket, he is underutilized," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz. "He comes in and plays these brilliant cameos. Rashid Khan's figures are excellent. I just think he's got such a gift to be able to hit the ball in awkward areas."

"He's got the skills to hit spin and pace. He manoeuvres himself around the crease, so when you are running up as a bowler, you have got no idea what he's going to try."

Earlier this season, Rashid played a blinder of a knock in a league game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Chasing 219, the Gujarat Titans (GT) were down and out of the contest, reeling at 103/8 in just 13.2 overs. Rashid smashed an unbeaten 79 off just 32 balls, including three boundaries and 10 sixes, to almost win the game for his side.

Despite his heroics, the Titans fell 27 runs short and suffered only their fourth defeat of the league stage.

Rashid Khan is in the race for the Purple Cap

Although his ability with the bat may have been underutilized, Rashid Khan has been brilliant with the ball, leading Gujarat's spin unit from the front.

Rashid has picked up 25 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 19 and economy of 7.91. The Afghan spinner is second in the list of highest wicket-takers only behind teammate Mohammed Shami.

Shami has had an extraordinary campaign as well, taking 26 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of 7.66.

Rashid and Shami will have a chance to add to their tally when they lock horns with either the Mumbai Indians (MI) or the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

