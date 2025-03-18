"He's very honest with himself" - Former India batter's huge take on MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2025 season

Former India batter Aakash Chopra believes MS Dhoni's key to a successful IPL 2024 was the former captain being honest with himself about his limitations. The 43-year-old looked in imperious form despite a lack of cricket otherwise, scoring 161 runs and being dismissed only three times in 11 innings, scoring at an incredible strike rate of 220.54.

Ad

Dhoni's phenomenal ball-striking from the get-go had many fans and experts calling for the veteran wicketkeeper-batter to move up the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting order. However, the five-time IPL-winning skipper continued batting predominantly at No. 7 and 8, in line with his physical abilities.

Speaking about Dhoni in a conversation with ESPNcricinfo ahead of IPL 2025, Chopra said (2:30):

"I feel that he’s very honest with himself. And that honesty matters a lot. And why does that matter? See, all of us kept on shouting that he can’t come up to bat if he’s batting so well. But in his head, he was convinced that I cannot bat for 40 balls. If he comes to bat after 12 overs, I can’t do it."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"You may think that I’m able to hit, but the fact of the matter is that I know I won’t be able to. And that’s, I think, point one. So it was very clear what I can do. Sometimes it’s equally important to know what I can’t do. So that allows you that clarity. He has that clarity."

Ad

Dhoni will return to the CSK lineup for his 18th IPL season in the upcoming 2025 edition after being retained for ₹4 crore under the 'Uncapped Player' rule. The five-time winners endured a rare sub-par season in 2024, missing out on the playoffs after winning the title the previous year.

"Added a couple of things that are risk-free" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the same discussion, Aakash Chopra credited MS Dhoni for adding risk-free options to his batting repertoire in the 2024 IPL season. Despite being among the most accomplished IPL batters, the 43-year-old surprised fans with his six-hitting ability on the off-side and fast-scoring from ball one.

"He has also added a couple of things that are risk-free. Everyone in the world plays 360 degrees, scoops and paddles but he still doesn't play those. There is only one extra shot he started playing last season, which is the big hit over cover. What he realized is he could hit yorkers for six with the helicopter shot. He's practiced it so much in the past, that even now, muscle memory kicks in," Chopra said.

Ad

He added:

"So now bowlers bowl wide yorkers to him. Some batters try to play reverse lap to wide yorkers. Dhoni knows he can't do that so he uses his strength which is in line with what he can do. There's also one more thing that can't be bought - experience. So he is happy to play this game under pressure to see who actually blinks first. And over a period of time, he has learnt that the bowler blinks first."

Dhoni smashed a remarkable 13 maximums and 14 boundaries in the 73 balls he faced in IPL 2024. It was also his first full season with CSK without the captaincy mantle. He relinquished the role to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️