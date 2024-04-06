"He's not just a King, he's a Burger King" - Wasim Jaffer's tweet on Virat Kohli during RR vs RCB clash of IPL 2024 leaves fans in splits 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) star opener Virat Kohli hit a stunning six off left-arm pacer Nandre Burger's bowling in the team's IPL 2024 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

On the second ball of the third over, Burger dished out a short ball against Kohli. The seasoned campaigner countered the delivery with aplomb, sending it over the deep square leg fence for a maximum with a stunning pull shot.

Reacting to Kohli's fantastic shot against Burger, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer posted a hilarious tweet referring to the ace batter's 'King' moniker. He wrote on X:

"He's not just a King, he's a Burger King."

Several fans were impressed by Jaffer's sense of humor. Commenting on the post, a user asked if Burger King's stocks would see an exponential rise after the tweet.

"Burger King Shares to hit 20% UC on Monday, @WasimJaffer14 bhai?? a fan wrote.

"Burger king should consider this to his company logo." chimed in another fan.

"King Eating Burger nicely." commented a fan.

Rajasthan won the toss and elected to field first. Bengaluru were off to an impressive start, as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis formed their first fifty-plus opening partnership in the ongoing season. They finished the powerplay at 53/0.

Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-getter in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli has been in wonderful form so far in the ongoing IPL 2024. He is also the highest-run-getter of the season. He started off the campaign with a scratchy 20-run knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The 35-year-old bounced back in the subsequent encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS), scoring 77 off 49 balls in his team's four-wicket win. Kohli also shone with the bat for RCB in their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, remaining unbeaten on 83 in 59 deliveries.

He got off to a decent start against Lucknow Super Giant as well, but failed to convert it into a big one, getting out after scoring 22.