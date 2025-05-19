"He's just been an okay player" - Former New Zealand cricketer questions Rishabh Pant's T20 credentials amid dismal IPL 2025 form

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull said that T20 is not Rishabh Pant's ideal forte, and the shortest format is arguably where he performs at his worst when compared to ODIs and Tests. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain is struggling heavily with his form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, and was dismissed for just seven runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Ad

Rishabh Pant came out to bat at No.3 after Mitchell Marsh's dismissal at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 19, but perished to a soft dismissal against Eshan Malinga. IPL's most expensive acquisition is under some serious pressure after scoring just 134 runs in 13 matches at an average of 11.25.

The wicket-keeper's form has worryingly taken a turn for the worse as he has recorded single-digit scores thrice in his last four outings.

Ad

Trending

Simon Doull opined that Rishabh Pant had not ever set an extraordinary standard in T20 cricket, unlike the case when it comes to Tests.

"It's his worst format, and they were desperate to go after him. He has had a poor season, and he has not set huge standards, really high standards that he has completely dipped now. He has just been an okay player as far as T20 cricket is concerned," Doull said on Cricbuzz.

Ad

"He's an unbelievable Test match player, and sometimes you see the shots he plays in Test, you think that he must be a great T20 player, but his record would not suggest that he is a great T20 player," he added.

Across nine editions as a player, Pant has managed to cross the 400-run mark for the season, a total of four times. He has struggled for consistency in the national team as well, even losing his spot to Dinesh Karthik in the lead-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Ad

Rishabh Pant averages 30.65 in 213 T20 matches

The wicket-keeper batter has failed to make a mark in T20I cricket, especially, scoring only 1209 runs in 76 matches at an average of 23.25, and a strike rate of 127.26.

He was selected in Team India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup after a solid IPL 2024 campaign with the Delhi Capitals (DC) after returning from a lengthy injury layoff. However, he had a mixed campaign as the No.3 batter for the Men in Blue, scoring 171 runs at an average of 24.43. He was part of the subsequent tour of Sri Lanka, but has not played a T20I since then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More