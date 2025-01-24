“He's there to make it count” - Zaheer Khan picks India’s X-factor player for Champions Trophy 2025

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan has thrown his weight behind Rishabh Pant to be the difference-maker for the Men in Blue in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Labeling him as an X-factor player, Zaheer reckons the 27-year-old will make his chance count.

Pant is one of the two wicketkeeping options in India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The southpaw will most likely slot in as the middle-order batter. Having played 31 ODIs, he has scored 871 runs with a solitary hundred.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Zaheer believes players like Pant give that added advantage all the time, given their ability to take the game on.

"He's an X-factor player. So, when you are looking at having an X-factor player in your team, it's going to be an added advantage all the time. That's why the expectations are on him, and he's also determined. When you're looking at him and being part of the team, obviously he's there to make it count and have that impact," the former left-arm pacer said.

With Rishabh Pant edging out Sanju Samson in the 15-man squad, a few eyebrows went up. Samson had scored a hundred in his most recent ODI but failed to find a spot in the squad.

"The proactive nature is something which we would want to encourage" - Zaheer Khan on Rishabh Pant as LSG captain

Zaheer Khan, Sanjiv Goenka, and Rishabh Pant. (Credits: LSG Twitter)

Rishabh Pant was recently appointed as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain for IPL 2025. He fetched a whopping ₹27 crore from the Super Giants at the auction last year, making him the most expensive player at the auction.

Zaheer Khan, who will mentor LSG in IPL 2025, highlighted Pant's fearlessness approach since his early days. The 92-Test veteran said they expect a similar approach in the IPL.

"I spent time with him in his early days when he had come back from the India Under-19 side. I was then captaining Delhi Daredevils. Since then, I've seen that he's got a great drive... he has a fearless approach to the game and is always ready to take the game on. The proactive nature is something which we would want to encourage - I mean in terms of decision making. My discussions with him have also been along those lines," Zaheer continued.

"At LSG, we would want to instill similar kind of qualities and approach in our squad and the brand of cricket which we want to play. You know, being fearless and having the intent... that's the kind of cricket we want to play," he concluded.

