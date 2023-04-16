"He's never bogged down by the bowlers"- Indian legend hails Virat Kohli for yet another impressive knock in IPL 2023 vs DC

Former Indian legendary cricketer Mithali Raj heaped praise on Virat Kohli for continuing his sensational run of form in the ongoing IPL 2023 season. Kohli scored his third half-century in four innings this season against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the game comfortably.

Mithali spoke about the importance of the impetus that Kohli has given the RCB innings in almost every knock that he has played this season and also shed light on his strike rate.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Mithali Raj had to say about Virat Kohli's knock:

“An opener setting momentum for team is important in T20s and Virat did just that against Delhi Capitals. Virat charges against the bowlers who are bowling at a speed of 140/150 kmph. He's never bogged down by the bowlers. The strike rate with which he's scoring runs in the middle will give the confidence to the other batters to do well when they step in.”

Apart from Virat Kohli, experts also lauded KL Rahul

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that the biggest positive for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their loss against the Punjab Kings was KL Rahul getting back among the runs.

Rahul scored 74 runs off 56 deliveries and helped Lucknow get to a fighting total. On this, Pathan stated:

“KL Rahul coming into form is good news for Lucknow. This will give confidence to this team. If Rahul's bat speaks, this team will post a good score. And he has some quality bowlers who can defend the total for Lucknow Super Giants.”

LSG will look back at the loss against Punjab and will probably feel that they had their chances which they just couldn't grab. RCB, meanwhile, will be high on confidence after returning to winning ways.

