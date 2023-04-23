"He's really making a difference for them" - Former Indian cricketer hails Mohammed Siraj's performances for RCB in IPL 2023

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has lauded Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj for being his team's strike bowler in the IPL 2023 season, especially in the powerplay. Siraj has been able to cause dents into the opposition's batting upfront which has helped RCB restrict them on most occasions.

Mohammed Siraj has bowled 14 overs in the powerplay so far this season, picking up six wickets with a sensational economy rate of just 4.78. His accurate line and length has just not allowed batters to take advantage of fielding restrictions.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Irfan Pathan had to say about the impact Mohammed Siraj has had for RCB:

"Mohammad Siraj has bowled excellently in the powerplay this season for RCB. He's really making a difference for them. There is a big and positive difference in his bowling compared to last year. That is why his responsibility has increased being the premier seamer in the team."

Mohammed Siraj on how lockdown helped him get better

Siraj was simply sensational in their previous game against the Punjab Kings, where he won the Player of the Match award for his stunning figures of 4/21. The pacer opened up on how hard he had worked upon his accuracy during the lockdown as he had realized he was leaking runs.

The turnaround has been nothing short of brilliant as Siraj continues to grow in stature with each passing game. On this, he stated:

"The lockdown was really important for me, because I used to get hit for boundaries very often before that. I worked on my plans, my fitness and my bowling and it's all paying dividends now. I always try to improve in every department of the game because I understand it is important to contribute in whichever way possible."

RCB's hopes will once again rest on Siraj's ability to deliver early breakthroughs in their game against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

