"He’s still got it hasn’t he!?!"- Fans erupt as MS Dhoni turns back the clock despite CSK's loss to RR in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni tried his best to get his team over the line but fell short by just 3 runs against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chepauk on Wednesday.

Dhoni played a fantastic knock of 32* off just 17 balls, but the Royals held their nerves to win in what was yet another last-ball thriller of IPL 2023.

CSK needed as many as 54 runs in the final three overs, but Dhoni gave the hosts some much-needed impetus, scoring a boundary and a six off Adam Zampa. Ravindra Jadeja smashed a boundary and two sixes against Jason Holder in the penultimate over to give Chennai a chance with 21 needed off 6 balls.

Sandeep Sharma was smashed for a couple of sixes, but nailed three yorkers on the final three deliveries to hand the Royals a crucial win. Although CSK fans were disappointed, many of them were thrilled to see shades of vintage MS Dhoni. Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns MS Dhoni in the 20th over in IPL 2023:



1, 6, 4, 0, 1, 6, 6, W, 0, 6, 6, 1, 1.



38 runs from 13 balls including 5 sixes & 1 four at the age of 41. MS Dhoni in the 20th over in IPL 2023:1, 6, 4, 0, 1, 6, 6, W, 0, 6, 6, 1, 1.38 runs from 13 balls including 5 sixes & 1 four at the age of 41. https://t.co/iTGojtnCLn

Sagar @sagarcasm 41 year old MS Dhoni hitting sixes 41 year old MS Dhoni hitting sixes https://t.co/xrtIjburca

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Thala, we love you but please Thala, we love you but please 😭😭😭

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets but seriously if Dhoni has to finish games for CSK at 41, imagine who would save them once he really retires but seriously if Dhoni has to finish games for CSK at 41, imagine who would save them once he really retires

𝔾𝔸𝕌ℝ𝔸𝕍 @a_gaurav19 ! Hopefully one more year As good as ever! Hopefully one more year #Dhoni As good as ever 💛 ! Hopefully one more year #Dhoni 💛 https://t.co/VkBA4Avt60

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Two Knocks which deserved to win but couldn't cross the line. Two Knocks which deserved to win but couldn't cross the line. 💔 https://t.co/hAWhcBiJxG

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh 8 is too low for Dhoni when he's in this sort of form, should consider going up when matchups are in his favour. 8 is too low for Dhoni when he's in this sort of form, should consider going up when matchups are in his favour.

Shardulkar @Shardulkar Watching you bat makes me happy, i knew we had lost the match long ago but still your presence gave me hope Thank You for this little Happiness Honestly this little Happiness is what matters the most to meWatching you bat makes me happy, i knew we had lost the match long ago but still your presence gave me hopeThank You for this little Happiness Honestly this little Happiness is what matters the most to me💛 Watching you bat makes me happy, i knew we had lost the match long ago but still your presence gave me hope 💛 Thank You for this little Happiness 💛 https://t.co/AVlXesxskS

Shardulkar @Shardulkar Love You Mahi Bhai Love You Mahi Bhai ❤️ https://t.co/iaVtCiofRX

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla This is where the issue lies. Dhoni doesn't play cricket on a regular basis, yet he still managed to perform like a true finisher, while that was supposed to be Jadeja's role. This is where the issue lies. Dhoni doesn't play cricket on a regular basis, yet he still managed to perform like a true finisher, while that was supposed to be Jadeja's role.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Irrespective of the result, Dhoni what a knock. He has still got it man. Irrespective of the result, Dhoni what a knock. He has still got it man.

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrustappen33 Vintage Dhoni, classic old innings, couldn’t get over the line. But oh boy, the fear everyone has even today against him!



Even at the age of 41, he’s still batting like his 20s. Even at this age, he’s better than many! Vintage Dhoni, classic old innings, couldn’t get over the line. But oh boy, the fear everyone has even today against him!Even at the age of 41, he’s still batting like his 20s. Even at this age, he’s better than many!

Yashraj @Yashrbh 3rd game now has last ball finish and this is why my friend IPL is the greatest league. That certain MS at 41 still giving hopes to many is the legacy of this league. Heartbreak for CSK Fans but it was fun watching MS still doing this when is doing all this in empty tank twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 3rd game now has last ball finish and this is why my friend IPL is the greatest league. That certain MS at 41 still giving hopes to many is the legacy of this league. Heartbreak for CSK Fans but it was fun watching MS still doing this when is doing all this in empty tank twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/9i2HscLqfL

MS Dhoni might have won it had he batted higher

For the third time in four games, Dhoni walked out to bat at No.8, which once again raised quite a few eyebrows.

Ravindra Jadeja did connect a few boundaries in the penultimate over. But the left-hander and the other CSK batters were kept at bay to a great extent by the RR spinners and that proved to be the difference.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals have beaten CSK for the first time at Chepauk since the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c)(wk), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)(wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

