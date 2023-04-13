Create

"He’s still got it hasn’t he!?!"- Fans erupt as MS Dhoni turns back the clock despite CSK's loss to RR in IPL 2023

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 13, 2023 00:39 IST
Fans hailed MS Dhoni for his incredible cameo albeit in a losing cause (P.C.:Twitter)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni tried his best to get his team over the line but fell short by just 3 runs against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chepauk on Wednesday.

Dhoni played a fantastic knock of 32* off just 17 balls, but the Royals held their nerves to win in what was yet another last-ball thriller of IPL 2023.

CSK needed as many as 54 runs in the final three overs, but Dhoni gave the hosts some much-needed impetus, scoring a boundary and a six off Adam Zampa. Ravindra Jadeja smashed a boundary and two sixes against Jason Holder in the penultimate over to give Chennai a chance with 21 needed off 6 balls.

Sandeep Sharma was smashed for a couple of sixes, but nailed three yorkers on the final three deliveries to hand the Royals a crucial win. Although CSK fans were disappointed, many of them were thrilled to see shades of vintage MS Dhoni. Here are some of the reactions:

It’s ok thala 🔥We love U @msdhoni #MSDhoni𓃵 Forever 🏆⚡️🫶 https://t.co/Ak94Zytgif
Dhoni's smashing sixes left and right,His form this season is just out of sight! 🏏🔥Congratulations to the legend @msdhoni for completing 200 matches in the IPL 🥳🙌🏻@ChennaiIPL #CSKvsRR #Thala #Dhoni #RPSwing https://t.co/GJye0JsW4D
Sensational victory for @rajasthanroyals against @ChennaiIPL 🙌🏻Kudos to @msdhoni for his exceptional performance and brilliant captaincy in his 200th match ❤️💯Both teams fought hard! 🤝🏻#CSKvsRR #Dhoni #RajasthanRoyals #ChennaiSuperKings https://t.co/WXqpsuMl4x
MS Dhoni in the 20th over in IPL 2023:1, 6, 4, 0, 1, 6, 6, W, 0, 6, 6, 1, 1.38 runs from 13 balls including 5 sixes & 1 four at the age of 41. https://t.co/iTGojtnCLn
41 year old MS Dhoni hitting sixes https://t.co/xrtIjburca
Not quite the W but He’s still got it hasn’t he!?! 👀👀👀#Dhoni #ipl @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni
Thala, we love you but please 😭😭😭
but seriously if Dhoni has to finish games for CSK at 41, imagine who would save them once he really retires
As good as ever 💛 ! Hopefully one more year #Dhoni 💛 https://t.co/VkBA4Avt60
Two Knocks which deserved to win but couldn't cross the line. 💔 https://t.co/hAWhcBiJxG
8 is too low for Dhoni when he's in this sort of form, should consider going up when matchups are in his favour.
Honestly this little Happiness is what matters the most to me💛 Watching you bat makes me happy, i knew we had lost the match long ago but still your presence gave me hope 💛 Thank You for this little Happiness 💛 https://t.co/AVlXesxskS
Love You Mahi Bhai ❤️ https://t.co/iaVtCiofRX
This is where the issue lies. Dhoni doesn't play cricket on a regular basis, yet he still managed to perform like a true finisher, while that was supposed to be Jadeja's role.
Irrespective of the result, Dhoni what a knock. He has still got it man.
Vintage Dhoni, classic old innings, couldn’t get over the line. But oh boy, the fear everyone has even today against him!Even at the age of 41, he’s still batting like his 20s. Even at this age, he’s better than many!
3rd game now has last ball finish and this is why my friend IPL is the greatest league. That certain MS at 41 still giving hopes to many is the legacy of this league. Heartbreak for CSK Fans but it was fun watching MS still doing this when is doing all this in empty tank twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/9i2HscLqfL

MS Dhoni might have won it had he batted higher

For the third time in four games, Dhoni walked out to bat at No.8, which once again raised quite a few eyebrows.

Ravindra Jadeja did connect a few boundaries in the penultimate over. But the left-hander and the other CSK batters were kept at bay to a great extent by the RR spinners and that proved to be the difference.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals have beaten CSK for the first time at Chepauk since the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c)(wk), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)(wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

