"He’s still got it hasn’t he!?!"- Fans erupt as MS Dhoni turns back the clock despite CSK's loss to RR in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni tried his best to get his team over the line but fell short by just 3 runs against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chepauk on Wednesday.
Dhoni played a fantastic knock of 32* off just 17 balls, but the Royals held their nerves to win in what was yet another last-ball thriller of IPL 2023.
CSK needed as many as 54 runs in the final three overs, but Dhoni gave the hosts some much-needed impetus, scoring a boundary and a six off Adam Zampa. Ravindra Jadeja smashed a boundary and two sixes against Jason Holder in the penultimate over to give Chennai a chance with 21 needed off 6 balls.
Sandeep Sharma was smashed for a couple of sixes, but nailed three yorkers on the final three deliveries to hand the Royals a crucial win. Although CSK fans were disappointed, many of them were thrilled to see shades of vintage MS Dhoni. Here are some of the reactions:
MS Dhoni might have won it had he batted higher
For the third time in four games, Dhoni walked out to bat at No.8, which once again raised quite a few eyebrows.
Ravindra Jadeja did connect a few boundaries in the penultimate over. But the left-hander and the other CSK batters were kept at bay to a great extent by the RR spinners and that proved to be the difference.
With this win, Rajasthan Royals have beaten CSK for the first time at Chepauk since the inaugural IPL season in 2008.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c)(wk), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)(wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
