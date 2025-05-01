"He's won a lot of trophies as well" - IPL 2025 star on which franchise would be a perfect fit for football legend Lionel Messi [Watch]

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 star Sam Curran revealed which franchise would be a perfect fit for football legend Lionel Messi. Curran is a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing season.

Amid the IPL 2025 season, CSK players Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Vijay Shankar were at a meet-and-greet event. During the same, the host asked them which team or city would be a perfect fit for Messi if he were to play in the cash-rich league.

Jadeja answered CSK. When asked why the franchise would be perfect for Messi, star all-rounder Sam Curran came up with a solid reply. He stated that Messi has also won many trophies, just like Chennai.

"He's won a lot of trophies as well, so much Chennai," he said.

Jadeja also seconded his answer, saying that (having won trophies) is the main thing. Notably, Chennai are among the most successful teams in the history of the IPL, having won the title five times, along with Mumbai Indians.

Sam Curran smashes his highest indivual IPL score in match against PBKS

Sam Curran registered the highest-ever individual score of his IPL career in CSK's last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The two sides met at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday, April 30.

Walking out to bat at number three, the left-hander smashed 88 runs off just 47 balls, where he hit nine boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 187.23. This was also his first half-century of the season and sixth overall.

Unfortunately, he missed out on his maiden hundred in the league, falling short by 12 runs. Moreover, his knock went in vain as CSK eventually lost the match. They were bowled out for 190 runs batting first and PBKS chased down the target with four wickets to spare.

With this defeat, CSK also became the first team to be eliminated from the race to make the playoffs this season. It is for the second consecutive time that Chennai will not be a part of the playoffs, having missed out last year as well.

